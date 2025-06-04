Operation Sindoor and global outreach against terrorism

Following Operation Sindoor, India has started a calculated diplomatic campaign to interact with the world on its uncompromising stance against terrorism. Visiting countries all throughout Asia, Africa, and West Asia, multi-party delegations under the supervision of well-known political figures strive to stress Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism and thereby promote India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. As India tries to rewrite its global story, this diplomatic interaction marks a pivotal change in its foreign policy and counter-terrorism approach. Operation Sindoor (ANI Photo) (Shrikant Singh)

Operation Sindoor represented a significant change in India's reaction to cross-border terrorism. Launched in May 2025, the operation was aimed against military installations and terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The outcome was a clear military operation proving India's capacity and resolve to respond against acts of terrorism. Announced by Prime Minister Modi, this operation established a new benchmark in India's war against terrorism, hence defining a new normal in India's strategic doctrine.

India's diplomatic activities after Operation Sindoor are evidence of its will to secure support for its fight against terrorism. Comprising members of many political parties, the delegations are tasked with presenting a cohesive face to the world community. This multi-party strategy emphasises how widely India agrees on the threat of terrorism and the need for a coordinated worldwide response. The nations that these delegations are visiting have been chosen strategically based on their importance in the geopolitical landscape. Engaging countries in Asia, Africa, and West Asia helps India create a coalition of support across regional lines. This outreach aims to present India as a responsible global actor dedicated to peace and security in addition to refuting Pakistan's story.

The recent diplomatic push by India marks a break from traditional diplomacy. It is a proactive approach aimed at interacting with the global world on India's terms. India is trying to change the world story and hold Pakistan accountable for its actions by stressing its claimed backing of terrorism. This strategy questions accepted diplomatic conventions and captures India's rising international stage assertiveness. This diplomatic step serves as evidence of India's awareness of the complexity of current geopolitics. It acknowledges that the fight against terrorism is a worldwide concern, which needs global group effort rather than just a local one. India is establishing its leadership in the global fight against terrorism by forming partnerships and encouraging collaboration.

The delegation India sent to other nations after Operation Sindoor marked a significant turning point in its diplomatic history. Aimed at changing the world conversation on terrorism, it marks a new era of assertiveness and strategic involvement. India's diplomatic activity reminds us of the need for world Collaboration is essential in countering the menace of terrorism while navigating the complexities of international relations. This calculated diplomatic action seeks to present India as a conscientious global player committed to peace and security, thus refuting Pakistan's narrative. India's engagement with the global community upholds its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, paving the way for a safer and more stable world.

By visiting countries across the globe in East and Southeast Asia, Africa, West Asia, Central America, Latin America, Europe, and North America, the parliamentary delegations are building bridges between diverse cultures and perspectives. This mission is not just about addressing immediate challenges but also about laying the groundwork for medium and long term Indian diplomatic objectives. The delegations’ work provides hope in a world that often appears divided. It is a testament to the belief that, despite our differences, we can come together to create a better world for all. As we look to the future, let us draw inspiration from this diplomatic journey to fight for peace and commit to fostering a more inclusive and interconnected global community.

This article is authored by Kamakshi Wason, Global COO, Tillotoma Foundation.