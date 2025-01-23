Protection for women and children in Syria: A path to inclusive recovery

The Syrian civil war, now in its second decade, has wreaked havoc on the lives of millions, leaving a trail of destruction that extends beyond physical infrastructure to deeply affect the social fabric of the nation. Among those most affected are women and children, who face widespread displacement, violence, and systemic marginalisation. However, the post-conflict period presents a crucial opportunity to rebuild not only the nation’s economy and governance but also its approach to human rights and equity. Fostering equal opportunity and protection for women and children can serve as a cornerstone of Syria’s recovery, paving the way for a more resilient, inclusive society. A Syrian refugee(AFP)

Women and children constitute a significant portion of Syria’s internally displaced population and refugees, with over 6.8 million Syrians having fled the country and an additional 6.9 million displaced within its borders. Displacement brings vulnerability: many women have become sole breadwinners after losing male family members to the conflict, while children have been deprived of education, healthcare, and a sense of normalcy. Reports indicate that early marriages have surged as families resort to coping mechanisms to ensure their daughters’ safety or economic survival. Similarly, children are being forced into labour, sometimes in hazardous conditions, to support their families.

In addition to displacement-related challenges, women and children in Syria face entrenched societal inequities exacerbated by conflict. Women have limited access to decision-making roles, whether in governance or peace negotiations, while patriarchal norms restrict their participation in rebuilding efforts. Children, particularly girls, are often left out of school due to security concerns or discriminatory practices, perpetuating cycles of poverty and exclusion.

To address these challenges, robust legal and institutional reforms are essential. Syrian authorities, in collaboration with international organisations, must prioritise the development of laws that protect women and children from violence, exploitation, and discrimination.

For instance, implementing and enforcing laws against gender-based violence (GBV) can provide a critical safety net for women. This could include criminalising domestic violence and ensuring that survivors have access to legal aid and psychosocial support. Similarly, adopting child protection laws that prohibit child labour and early marriages, coupled with mechanisms to monitor their enforcement, can safeguard children’s rights.

An example to emulate is Tunisia, which enacted a comprehensive anti-violence law in 2017 that criminalises domestic violence and establishes protective measures for survivors. While the contexts differ, Syria can adopt similar frameworks, ensuring they align with its unique socio-cultural and political environment.

Education is a vital tool for breaking the cycle of marginalisation and fostering equality. Efforts must be made to rebuild schools, especially in rural and conflict-affected areas, and to provide girls with access to quality education. Community awareness campaigns can challenge stereotypes that discourage girls from pursuing education. Additionally, non-formal education programs, such as accelerated learning initiatives for those who missed years of schooling, can help children reintegrate into the education system.

Economic empowerment is equally critical. Programmes that support female entrepreneurship and provide vocational training can help women gain financial independence, thereby reducing their vulnerability. For instance, microfinance initiatives targeting women have shown success in countries like Bangladesh, where organisations such as Grameen Bank have lifted millions out of poverty. Similar models can be adapted for Syrian women, focusing on industries such as agriculture, textiles, and handicrafts, which align with local market demands.

The health care system in Syria has been devastated by the conflict, leaving women and children without access to essential medical services. Restoring healthcare infrastructure must include specialised services for maternal and child health, including prenatal care, immunizations, and nutrition programmes.

Mental health is another critical area requiring attention. The trauma experienced by women and children—ranging from witnessing violence to enduring displacement—necessitates comprehensive mental health support. Mobile clinics, community-based therapy programs, and school-based interventions can address these needs. A notable example is the "Healing Through Play" programme implemented in Jordan for Syrian refugee children, which uses structured play activities to help children process trauma and build resilience.

Women's involvement in decision-making processes is indispensable for creating policies that address their needs effectively. Unfortunately, women have largely been excluded from Syria’s peace negotiations and political reconstruction efforts. To rectify this, quotas can be introduced to ensure female representation in local councils and national governance structures. Evidence from post-conflict countries such as Rwanda demonstrates that women’s active participation in governance can lead to more inclusive and equitable policies, benefiting the entire society.

Moreover, fostering women’s leadership at the grassroots level can create a ripple effect, empowering communities to challenge entrenched norms and advocate for broader societal change. Programs like UN Women’s “Women for Peace” initiative, which trains women to mediate conflicts and participate in local governance, can serve as models for Syria.

Changing societal attitudes toward women and children is as important as implementing structural reforms. Public awareness campaigns that promote gender equality, highlight the value of educating girls, and challenge harmful practices such as child marriage can help shift cultural norms over time.

Engaging men and boys as allies in these efforts is crucial. Programmes that encourage men to challenge patriarchal norms and support women’s empowerment have been successful in various contexts, from India’s Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA) initiative to the global HeForShe campaign. Similar efforts in Syria can foster a culture of shared responsibility for achieving equality.

International organisations, local NGOs, and community leaders must collaborate to ensure that programmes addressing the needs of women and children are culturally sensitive and sustainable. For instance, international funding can support the reconstruction of schools and healthcare facilities, while local NGOs can implement community-driven initiatives that reflect the realities of Syrian society.

The international community must also prioritise accountability. Pressuring parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian law, particularly provisions that protect civilians, is critical for creating an environment where women and children can thrive. Holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable, including those responsible for GBV and the use of child soldiers, is equally important.

Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction presents a rare opportunity to address long-standing inequalities and create a more inclusive society. By prioritising the protection and empowerment of women and children, Syria can lay the foundation for sustainable peace and development. While challenges abound, the examples of other nations that have emerged from conflict demonstrate that progress is possible with the right combination of legal reform, education, economic opportunities, health care, and cultural change.

The future of Syria depends not only on rebuilding its infrastructure but also on healing its people. Women and children, who have borne the brunt of the conflict, must be at the centre of these efforts. Their empowerment is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for ensuring a peaceful, prosperous, and equitable Syria.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.