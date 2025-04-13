Menu Explore
Role of BRICS leadership in forging climate and health strategies

ByOommen C Kurian, Debosmita Sarkar, Shoba Suri
Apr 13, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The BRICS+ bloc, accounting for over 40% of the world’s population and a substantial share of its forest area, can play a critical role in shaping responses to climate-related health threats. The grouping’s leadership in harmonising policies across the domains of climate action and healthcare can have profound implications for global strategies to manage pandemics and protect planetary health. This brief makes a case for BRICS to champion the ‘One Health’ framework to understanding and addressing the nexus of climate change and public health.

As the world confronts the intertwined crises of climate and public health, BRICS+ nations have an increasingly crucial role to play in global governance. With the strategic expansion of BRICS to include other emerging economies, the grouping possesses a unique confluence of environmental, economic, and public health opportunities that would allow them to overcome the multiple challenges that confront the world. Accounting for over 40 percent of the world’s population and a substantial share of its forest area, the BRICS+ bloc can be pivotal in shaping responses to climate-related health threats. Their leadership in harmonising policies across the domains of climate action and healthcare can have profound implications for global strategies to manage pandemics and protect planetary health.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Oommen C. Kurian, Debosmita Sarkar, Shoba Suri, ORF, New Delhi.

