Addressing the missing middle in India’s social sector

India’s social sector is at a turning point. While the passion for change is abundant, the sector faces a significant challenge: the missing layer of strong mid-level management. Although the attention typically falls on either the frontline workers or the visionary founders, the people responsible for translating strategy into execution, ensuring operational efficiency, and driving organisational sustainability are either missing or underdeveloped. This is not just a staffing issue; it is a management crisis that directly impacts the sector’s ability to scale and sustain impact. Social Sector(Photo by Freepik)

Consider a programme coordinator who has spent years immersed in community work, deeply understanding the realities on the ground. They are passionate, dedicated, and capable, but as they ascend into mid-management roles, they hit a wall. They find themselves expected to manage budgets without financial training, lead teams without mentorship, and drive strategy without a roadmap. Their expertise in implementation does not automatically translate into leadership capabilities, yet structured pathways to acquire these skills are few and far between.

Mid-level managers are the engine that keeps social impact organisations running. They translate strategy into action, manage teams, and ensure resources are used effectively. Yet, 88% of SPOs report that a lack of organisational leadership bandwidth is their biggest roadblock to scaling. Unlike the corporate sector, where career growth is clearly structured with a well-defined leadership competency framework, social sector professionals often hit a glass ceiling at the mid-level. The numbers confirm what many in the sector already sense. A study found that 97% of social sector professionals believe mid-management development is critical, yet only 18% of NGOs invest adequately in it. Without a robust mid-management layer, the burden on senior leadership intensifies, execution becomes fragmented, and attrition rises. Many talented professionals either stagnate or leave, taking their institutional knowledge with them.

With mid-level professionals struggling to grow, organisations often seek external hires from the corporate world to fill senior positions. While these crossover managers bring valuable skills, the reality is that social impact work requires more than just management expertise. It demands a deep understanding of systemic change, stakeholder dynamics, and mission-driven execution. The result is a revolving door of management, where many external hires struggle to adapt, further destabilising the sector. Instead of cultivating talent from within, organisations remain stuck in a cycle of hiring, misalignment, and turnover.

This exact issue had been identified in the corporate world long ago. They recognised that their challenge wasn’t a lack of leadership at the top but rather the absence of strong management systems in the middle. Companies that prioritise mid-management development have demonstrated significant gains, with some seeing up to a 22% increase in total shareholder returns over five years. Structured capability-building programmes for middle managers have led to a 20-30% improvement in strategic alignment and a 25% increase in employee retention. These improvements are beyond just the numbers on a balance sheet; they translate into greater institutional stability, higher team morale, and more effective execution of long-term goals.

For the social sector, this principle holds just as true. Strengthening mid-management does not mean layering corporate methodologies onto mission-driven work; rather, it means adapting proven frameworks of operational efficiency and people development to suit the realities of social impact organisations. Non-profits and SPOs that invest in structured leadership pipelines, skill development programs, and mentorship initiatives see tangible results—more effective programme delivery, stronger organisational cohesion, and enhanced talent retention. If corporate organisations can transform mid-management into a competitive advantage, there is no reason the social sector cannot do the same to enhance mission-driven impact.

The social sector has long been described as over-led and under-managed while the corporate world is often said to be over-managed and under-led. The problem is not a lack of inspiring leadership but the absence of systems that ensure execution. Middle managers aren’t only meant to be intermediaries; they are the connective tissue between vision and reality. Yet, they are rarely given the right tools to succeed.

This challenge is not unique to India. Globally, non-profits that invest in mid-management development scale their impact faster and more sustainably. Yet, in India, management development remains an afterthought. Reports such as Dasra’s Ready-Set-Grow emphasise that successful organisations prioritise talent development as a core strategic pillar. The lack of investment in mid-management is not a funding issue; it is a mindset issue. The sector must shift from viewing leadership development as a luxury to recognising it as a necessity for long-term impact.

A systematic approach is non-negotiable for building powerful mid-management. Strong middle managers must be able to turn vision into action, manage resources efficiently, build high-performing teams, engage external stakeholders, leverage data for decision-making, and integrate technology for scalability. These aren’t optional skills, they are essential for ensuring that organisations don’t just survive, but thrive.

Targeted interventions such as structured management training, mentorship programs, and clear career pathways can transform mid-level managers into institutional anchors. Organisations that prioritise this will not only improve execution but also reduce burnout, strengthen institutional knowledge, and create a pipeline of future leadership.

The social sector can no longer afford to operate in crisis mode when it comes to management. Investing in mid-level talent is beyond just filling a gap but fortifying the sector’s foundation for the future. Without this investment, we will continue to see fragmented execution, high attrition, and a reliance on external mid-management that does not always fit. But with the right focus, the missing middle can become the sector’s greatest strength, powering a more resilient, strategic, and impactful future for India’s social sector. The sector has spent years debating how to scale impact. The answer has been in front of us all along: Invest in the managers who turn ideas into action.

This article is authored by Gaurav Shah, founder, Indian School of Development Management, New Delhi.