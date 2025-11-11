Advancing India’s creative economy through skill development

Rishab Shetty’s ₹125 crore cinematic magnum opus, Kantara: Chapter 1, is proving to be more than a triumph at the box office. Clocking an astonishing ₹765.46 crore worldwide within three weeks and propelling the franchise past ₹1,100 crore, it’s a testament to the power of India’s creative economy in motion. The mythological tale came alive with seamless digital artistry, executed through advanced VFX, FPV drone cinematography, digital backdrops, immersive soundscapes, and breathtaking CGI. Creativity

I marvelled at the fact that certain sequences in the film were the alchemy of technology and creativity at play. Every dazzling frame of the movie was powered by a highly skilled workforce – animators, VFX artists, cinematographers, and action choreographers, amongst others.

Movies such as Kantara: Chapter 1 go far beyond entertainment to illustrate how creativity can catalyse new livelihoods, strengthen cultural identity, and unlock economic growth.

From films, music, design, fashion, reels, podcasts, gaming, AR-VR, digital art, to crafts – the creative economy is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic growth engines. Driven by content, creativity, and culture, India stands on the brink of a creative revolution.

Valued at $30 billion, creative economy contributes 2.5% to GDP and employs 8% of India’s workforce. With over 2.5 million creators shaping consumer behaviour and influencing nearly $400 billion in spending, the momentum is undeniable. By 2030, this could scale to $1 trillion in consumption and generate $100 billion in ecosystem revenues.

The optimistic estimates are well grounded. Coldplay’s record-breaking two-night concert in India, the largest stadium show of the 21st century, is a case in point. As a cultural milestone, it marked the arrival of India’s creative economy as a formidable force of global influence and economic growth.

To truly unlock the power of the creative economy, skill development must take centrestage. Investing in cutting-edge training – whether in design, animation, filmmaking, gaming, or digital arts – can empower the youth to innovate in fields as diverse as gaming, design, storytelling, and new media.

And there is a lot of potential for growth. India’s creative exports currently stand at just one-tenth of China’s, yet its demographic advantage presents enormous promise. With 65% of the population under 35, India’s youth dividend is likely to extend until 2055. It offers an unparalleled window to build a skilled, future-ready creative workforce. Creative occupations already pay 88% higher than non-creative ones and contribute 20% to national GVA, underlining their economic power.

The opportunity landscape is vast. The global animation market alone is projected to reach $ 895 billion by 2034. To seize it, India must channel investment into skills, education, inclusivity, and global collaborations – the essential building blocks of a vibrant, future-proof creative economy.

Here’s a story from closer home – Archana Prasad, winner of the British Council’s Digital Arts Grant (2018) for her idea to create an AI matchmaker connecting creative professionals. She launched Dara in 2019 – an AI persona fostering India–UK cultural exchange through curated tech-art dinners.

During the pandemic, it evolved into Dara.Network – a video-first communications app. They then invited writers, cultural leaders, and playwrights to build interactive AI personas. It is now Gooey.AI – an orchestration platform that powers over 1.2 million builders worldwide, serving impact-driven clients such as the Wellcome Trust, UN IOM, City of Seattle, and leading UK universities.

This journey – from an artistic idea to a global tech platform – underscores how creative skill, when combined with technology and collaboration, can yield transformative social and economic impact.

Collaboration is the cornerstone of a thriving creative economy. It is imperative for the governments, industry, and academia to join forces to create a sustainable, globally competitive, and locally rooted talent pipeline.

Recently, IIM Calcutta and the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute joined hands to build an academic ecosystem that channels innovation, media literacy, and entrepreneurial thinking into India’s creative economy. Meanwhile, Art of the Possible, a professional development programme for Indian creative and technical professionals by the National Centre for the Performing Arts, helps them build connections.

Platforms such as the WAVES Summit, which facilitated over ₹1,300 crore in business in just two days, exemplify the demand for co-creation and knowledge exchange.

On a global scale, strategies such as the India–UK Vision 2035 are redefining creative collaboration through joint research, institutional linkages, and initiatives like the India–UK Creative Economy Weeks. The Programme of Culture Cooperation signed between India and the UK strengthens this bridge by driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in cultural industries, while positioning creativity as a catalyst for shared economic growth.

To unlock the potential of India’s creative economy, the education system must train its focus on creative capability-building. Integrating arts, design thinking, and storytelling into mainstream curricula can nurture problem-solving, adaptability, and collaboration – UK universities through International Branch Campuses are beginning to offer programmes to hone these indispensable skills. Early exposure to creative learning has also been found to enhance emotional intelligence, cognitive flexibility, and innovation across disciplines.

Equally vital are models that link creativity with employability through vocational pathways, creative entrepreneurship, and cross-cultural exchange.

Also, programmes like British Council’s New Landscapes for Fashion, Textiles and Technology – that is supporting innovative projects on bio-based sequins, climate positive microbial colours and more – showcase how design can merge with sustainability. Initiatives such as UK-India Education and Research Initiative also blend pedagogy with practice, connecting STEM, behavioural sciences, and social innovation to shape talent that can take on global challenges.

Other collaborative efforts such as British Council’s Crafting Futures in India and the Creative Convergence platform also show how India’s creative ecosystems can be nurtured through residencies, fellowships, and capacity-building initiatives with themes as diverse as creative cities, art and technology et al.

Extending creative education beyond classrooms is as crucial as reimaging what happens within them. While much of India’s creative growth remains metro-centric, the country’s true cultural capital thrives in its smaller towns. Six of India’s ten leading creative districts – Badgam, Panipat, Imphal, Tirupur, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, and Thane – are non-metros, underscoring the creative potential beyond urban centres. Government initiatives like Skill India, AVGC policies, and Startup support have laid the groundwork, but this momentum must reach the heartlands through structured training, mentorship and community-led learning.

Co-designed curriculums that blend local heritage with modern creative practice can help bridge the skills gap. Initiatives such as Climate Skills: Seeds for Transition India show the way – linking creative, vocational, and environmental learning to prepare the youth for a sustainable, inclusive, creative economy.

As stories like Kantara ignite imaginations in India’s metros and heartlands, the need of the hour is to translate local talent into global scale. The convergence of skills and creativity can become a cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive growth. Recent policy momentum strengthens this foundation. The government’s ₹62,000 crore youth-focused initiatives, including PM-SETU and 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs, are aiming to modernise learning and enable creative livelihoods across regions.

With the right mix of education, infrastructure, and collaboration, India can evolve from a hub of creative talent to a global leader in creative innovation. If we can equip one generation to think creatively and act skilfully, India won’t just join the global creative economy, but will help define it.

This article is authored by Hema Singh Rance, Director Arts India, British Council.