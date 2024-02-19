Empowerment through skills: Shaping the future workforce

Following a turbulent 2023 for tech investment and talent, the early months of 2024 signal a renewed optimism for technology's power to drive advancements within the ecosystem. The digital disruption is for real and is here to stay encompassing lives and businesses. This ongoing transformation is poised to usher in what many consider the next industrial revolution, propelled by a multitude of technological advancements. Key emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are reshaping nearly every sector, from health care, agriculture, and manufacturing to the banking and finance industry. Workplace (Photo by Ruthson Zimmerman on Unsplash)

In the dynamic world of banking and finance, technological comprehension has transcended mere advantage—it has become an essential catalyst. Whether you are a student aspiring to venture into banking or someone already entrenched in the industry, the importance of tech knowledge cannot be overstated. This isn't just a choice anymore; it's a necessity that echoes across the financial landscape. What magnifies this transition is the commitment of organisations investing in upskilling initiatives especially for the youth, acknowledging technology's pivotal role in moulding the future landscape of banking.

Simultaneously, it's imperative to address the last mile in this progression. Bridging the skill gap for marginalised individuals and communities lacking access to technology or skill development opportunities is crucial for true inclusivity. Ensuring that everyone, irrespective of their background or location, has the opportunity to acquire technological skills and engage in the evolving ecosystem is paramount. This inclusivity not only enriches the industry but also enables empowerment for marginalised youth, women and jobseekers from remote areas thereby, helping reduce the talent deficit in the country.

As we navigate this transformative wave, the importance of upskilling and reskilling becomes increasingly evident. It's not just about adding technical skills to your repertoire but about continuous learning and adaptation. Enrolling in online courses, attending workshops, and obtaining certifications tailored to emerging technologies are proactive steps that pave the way for professional growth in the ever-evolving field of banking. Such initiatives not only offer opportunities but also provide hope for marginalised groups to progress and integrate into the ecosystem.

Additionally, it's crucial to recognise that success in the job market is not solely contingent on technical proficiency. Soft skills such as interpersonal skills, communication, numeric and analytical skills, logical reasoning, and an in-depth understanding of sales and customer relationships, are often overlooked in the wake of technological advancements, remain integral to a successful career. These skills complement technical expertise, forming a well-rounded skill set that resonates with the industry's dynamic demands. Such comprehensive development is now gaining traction through collaborative efforts and government initiatives.

Partnerships with industry leaders have led to the creation of industry-specific skill development programs. These initiatives align training directly with industry requirements, enhancing the calibre of training and significantly improving employment opportunities for candidates. These collaborations play a pivotal role in bridging the divide between education and employment in the digital era, thereby propelling India's digital skills revolution.

The ongoing transformation of the financial ecosystem is a testament to the need for an enhancement of conventional educational pathways. Traditional courses, once the bedrock of banking careers, now fall short of providing a comprehensive understanding of the tech-driven dynamics of the industry. The call is clear – individuals need to go beyond the basics and embrace upskilling in emerging technologies such as AI, data sciences, advanced excel, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrency.

In this era of rapid technological advancement, the fintech revolution takes centre stage. It's not just about understanding the surface-level concepts; it's about delving into the exciting realms of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics. For those new to the scene and seasoned professionals alike, mastery of these technologies opens doors to a myriad of career opportunities. Whether it's using AI to make more informed decisions or navigating the complexities of cybersecurity to protect financial systems, the journey toward expertise is both empowering and essential. The convergence of technology across industries is reshaping career paths, necessitating a boost in traditional educational pathways and a dedication to continuous upskilling. For today's young minds navigating this evolving landscape involves embracing technology's transformative power, surpassing basics, and staying ahead. In this tech-driven era, a thriving career in tech-based roles requires a blend of cutting-edge knowledge, promotion of inclusivity and collaboration, setting the stage for a future-ready jobforce.

This article is authored by Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.