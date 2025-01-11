Preparing teachers for the post no-detention era

The ministry of education amended the Right to Education act of 2019 in December, 2024, which allows schools to retain students of class 5th and 8th if they are unable to meet the passing criteria after year-end examination. Currently this amendment is only applicable for 3,000 Central schools which include Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Sainik schools. States are free to choose their own policy. For example, the Tamil Nadu state government says, the state will stick to non-detention policy and the state will not fail students. Teacher (Handout)

This decision from the Union government to revoke the non-detention policy has elicited mixed reaction from educators and stakeholders regarding its potential impact on student outcomes and dropout rates, it raises a critical question for the education community at large; are our teachers equipped to navigate this change effectively?

Teachers are the backbone of any educational reform. The success of this policy amendment hinges on their ability to identify learning gaps, provide targeted interventions, and support students emotionally and academically. According to a report by UNESCO, more than 50% of Indian teachers feel unprepared to handle differentiated learning needs in the classroom. The country is currently facing a shortage of well-trained educators. Reports from ministry of education (2022-23) say there are more than eight lakh vacant teaching positions across the country, which is practically impacting rural areas, where more than one lakh schools are operating with only one teacher which is significantly impacting the quality of education.

Some difficulties that teachers may face in the post no-detention era:-

Increased accountability: With the policy shift, teachers are now more accountable for student outcomes. According to the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, only 32% of students in Grade 5 demonstrated proficiency in basic numeracy. This data highlights the need for teachers to focus on foundational learning. However, increased accountability can lead to pressure on teachers to ensure students achieve minimum grades.

Enhanced focus on remedial education: The amendment mandates remedial instruction for struggling students. Teachers will need to identify these students early, implement targeted interventions, and track their progress. A study by the Azim Premji Foundation revealed that nearly 92% of children across Grades 2 to 6 experienced learning losses during the pandemic. Addressing these gaps requires teachers to adopt data-driven instructional methods.

Shift in pedagogical approach: The renewed focus on exam results may push teachers toward traditional, exam-oriented teaching methods, potentially compromising holistic development. Teachers need to balance academic rigour with experiential learning to ensure students develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and emotional resilience.

Classroom stress management The fear of failure may increase stress levels among students. According to a survey by NCERT, over 80% of students reported exam-related stress. Teachers must be equipped with counselling skills to help students manage their emotions and build a growth mindset.

This shift in policy offers an ideal opportunity for a teacher to evolve as a facilitator and as a leader. By adopting child-centric teaching practises, addressing individual learning gaps, and fostering collaboration with school authorities and parents, teachers can create a supportive ecosystem. This shared responsibility for outcomes ensures that students, teachers, and parents work together toward improved learning achievements.

Strong and effective teacher capacity development programmes/continuous professional development programmes (CPDs) can be key to ensuring smooth transition.

When the RTE Act was passed in 2009, it included Section 16, which stipulated that “No child admitted in a school shall be held back in any class or expelled from school till the completion of elementary education”. The main aim of the right to education act was to create a stress-free environment for all the students regardless of their socioeconomic background and to reduce dropout rates by promoting students up to class 8 regardless of their academic forms. According to a report by the Geeta Bhukkal Committee 2012, more than 9% of students dropped out of school in 2009 which was reduced to 6% in 2012. CBSE reported in 2009 the passing percentage of class 10 students was 88% which increased to 98% in 2012.

In the year 2023, more than 6.5 million students of class 10 and 12th failed the board exams. In 2008, 56% of class 5 students could read textbooks of class 2, this number dropped to 42.8% 2022 (ASER report). Same with basic maths in 2008 around 37% could do division by 2022 that number fell to 25%. All these numbers have led to criticisms from stakeholders of the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, arguing that its provision against detention may not be preventing academic failure, but it is merely delaying it.

The shift from non-detention policy marks a significant change in the country’s educational landscape. While the intention of the government is to improve academic performance, the success of this reform largely depends on how well educators can adapt to the new framework. Ensuring that teachers are well prepared to address diverse learning needs, provide emotional support, and implement remedial strategies is critical to avoid unintended consequences like higher dropout rates.

Instead of viewing this reform as an added burden, teachers should see this change as an opportunity to evolve their teaching practices and become more effective and impactful facilitators of learning. A focus on Teacher Capacity Development Programmes, peer learning networks, and mental health support for both students and teachers can help bridge the preparedness gap.

By prioritising foundational learning, adopting data driven teaching and by collaborating more with parents and social communities’ educators can transform these potential challenges into opportunities for improving the overall quality of education. This shared responsibility will ensure that both students and teachers are better equipped to thrive in the post no-detention era.

This article is authored by Sonakshi Agarwal, director, Sterlite EdIndia Foundation.