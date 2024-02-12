Tailoring education to individual needs

The Indian education system is experiencing a significant transformation due to technological advancements and the recognition of the need for personalised learning. With the world moving towards the fourth industrial revolution, Education 4.0 has become necessary to adapt to the unique needs and abilities of each student. In this context, personalised learning, especially through Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven platforms, is emerging as a key driver of educational innovation in India. Education (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Indian education system is vast and diverse, serving a multitude of students from various socioeconomic backgrounds. It is characterised by a mix of public and private schools, with a traditional emphasis on academic achievement and rigorous competitive examinations. Though this system has been successful in producing outstanding students, it has received criticism for its standardised approach, which often fails to address the needs of students who don’t fit into the conventional mould.

According to a report by RBSA Advisors, the Indian education technology market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2030. This surge can be attributed to the increasing integration of technology in education, responding to the evolving needs of students and educators alike. Among the various technological innovations, AI has emerged as a game-changer, particularly in personalised learning.

Personalised learning is an educational approach that acknowledges the diversity of students' learning styles, abilities, and interests. Rather than following a rigid curriculum, personalised learning allows for a more flexible and adaptable approach to cater to the unique needs of each learner. The objective of this is to create a student-centric environment that promotes engagement, motivation, and a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

One of the key advantages of personalised learning is the ability to accommodate individual learning paces. Students can progress through material at their own speed, ensuring mastery of concepts before moving on. This approach minimises the risk of students falling behind or feeling overwhelmed, fostering a more positive and self-directed learning experience.

Personalised learning allows teachers to tailor the material to the interests and learning preferences of their students. They can achieve this by using a range of instructional materials, multimedia assets, and real-life case studies to create a curriculum that resonates with every student. This customisation increases students' engagement and makes learning more relevant and interesting.

With personalised learning, students are encouraged to take more responsibility for their education. This autonomy fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a lifelong love for learning. Students become active participants in their educational journey, developing the ability to set goals, manage their time effectively, and pursue knowledge independently.

Personalised learning raises the probability of information retention by meeting individual demands. Students are more likely to understand and remember the material when they are actively involved in subjects that interest them. This greater comprehension builds the groundwork for enhanced cognitive abilities and critical thinking.

Despite its potential benefits, implementing personalised learning faces challenges. Schools must invest in technology infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development. Additionally, balancing personalised learning with standardised assessments poses a challenge in ensuring that students are meeting essential learning benchmarks.

Ensuring equitable access to personalised learning resources is a significant concern. Not all students have equal access to technology and internet connectivity at home. Schools must address these disparities to prevent the creation of a digital divide, where some students have access to personalised learning opportunities while others do not.

Implementing personalised learning requires a shift in teaching methods and approaches. Teachers need adequate training and professional development to implement these learning strategies effectively. Continuous support and collaboration among educators are essential for the successful integration of personalised learning into the curriculum.

This uses technology to assess students' strengths and weaknesses, tailoring content to their individual needs. These platforms employ algorithms to adjust the difficulty level of tasks, ensuring that students receive challenges that are appropriate for their skill level.

Data analytics play a crucial role in personalised learning by tracking student progress, identifying learning patterns, and providing insights for instructional improvement. Teachers can use data-driven insights to make informed decisions about curriculum adjustments, interventions, timely feedback, and personalised support for individual students.

Virtual and augmented reality technologies provide immersive learning experiences, allowing students to explore subjects in a three-dimensional space. These technologies enhance engagement and provide opportunities for hands-on learning, making complex concepts more tangible and accessible.

As Education 4.0 reshapes the landscape of learning, personalised learning emerges as a transformative force. By leveraging technology to understand and cater to the unique needs of each student, personalised learning not only enhances academic outcomes but also nurtures a lifelong love for learning. In this dynamic educational paradigm, students are no longer passive recipients of information but active participants in their own educational journey, paving the way for a brighter and more individually tailored future.

This article is authored by Rohit Pandit, managing director, People's University, Bhopal.