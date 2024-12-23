Veer Bal Diwas: A historic step to inspire a nation

On January 9, 2022, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi made a landmark announcement: December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas. This marks the first time in India’s history that a national day has been dedicated to honouring the courage and sacrifice of children. Veer Bal Diwas stands as a tribute to the Sahibzadas, the four young sons of Guru Gobind Singh, whose bravery and martyrdom remain etched in the annals of India’s struggle for justice and faith. The martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, is observed as Veer Bal Diwas. (Representational photo)

The martyrdom of the Sahibzadas is a story of unparalleled courage. In 1704, under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Guru Gobind Singh and his family faced relentless persecution. His two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained martyrdom in the Battle of Chamkaur. The two younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (nine years old) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (six years old), were captured along with their grandmother, Mata Gujri, and taken to Sirhind.

The Mughal governor, Wazir Khan, tempted them with promises of safety, wealth and power if they renounced their faith and converted to Islam. Despite their tender age and the threat of dire consequences, the Sahibzadas displayed unwavering bravery by refusing to abandon their beliefs. Their steadfast defiance led to their brutal execution — they were bricked alive on December 26, 1704. Upon hearing of their sacrifice, Mata Gujri also attained martyrdom.

By declaring Veer Bal Diwas, PM Modi dedicated to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh has elevated this historical event to a national platform, ensuring that the story of the Sahibzadas is no longer confined to one community but becomes an integral part of India’s collective memory. This decision acknowledges the profound contributions of the Sikh community and reinforces the values of bravery, faith, and sacrifice that form the bedrock of Indian culture.

Veer Bal Diwas is not just a commemoration; it represents a transformative step for the nation. It embodies the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” — a unified India where stories of courage transcend regional and religious boundaries. The bravery of the Sahibzadas serves as a universal narrative, reminding every Indian of the importance of standing up for justice and truth, regardless of age or circumstance.

PM Modi’s vision is clear: The youth of India must draw inspiration from these stories of courage. The sacrifices of the Sahibzadas teach us the values of resilience, integrity, and moral fortitude. In a world where challenges constantly test our principles, Veer Bal Diwas serves as a beacon of strength, encouraging young minds to uphold what is right, even in the face of adversity.

This historic step also corrects a long-standing oversight. For too long, the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas were primarily commemorated within the Sikh community. By institutionalising Veer Bal Diwas, PM Modi has integrated their story into the national consciousness. This move is part of a broader effort to reclaim and celebrate India’s indigenous heroes, ensuring that our history is no longer overshadowed by colonial narratives.

Veer Bal Diwas is a reminder that India’s heritage is rich with stories of bravery and sacrifice. It encourages the nation to honour these legacies, fostering a society where the principles of justice, courage, and faith are upheld. By commemorating the Sahibzadas, India not only pays tribute to their sacrifice but also commits to building a future inspired by their example — a future where unity, integrity, and bravery define the national character.

This article is authored by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party.