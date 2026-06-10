What Indian cinema teaches the world about brand India

Long before governments, economists, and consultants began discussing the rise of Brand India, one Indian industry had already achieved something remarkable across international borders. Indian cinema, through its music, storytelling, emotions, and cultural richness, had quietly built connections with audiences around the world. From packed theatres in the erstwhile Soviet Union to enthusiastic fans in Japan, China, West Asia, and Central Asia, Indian films have demonstrated a truth that many businesses are only now beginning to understand: Authenticity travels. Cinema (REUTERS)

For decades, Indian cinema has served as one of the country’s most effective ambassadors. Unlike traditional diplomacy, films connect with people on an emotional level. Audiences may not understand a language, share a nationality, or have any personal connection to India, yet they can still relate to stories of family, ambition, sacrifice, love, and resilience. This emotional bridge has allowed Indian cinema to cross cultural and geographical boundaries with surprising ease.

The success of Indian films abroad challenges a common assumption that global audiences only respond to content designed specifically for international tastes. In reality, some of the most successful Indian films overseas have remained deeply rooted in Indian culture and values. Their appeal has come not from imitation but from originality. Audiences often seek stories that offer something different from what they encounter every day. Distinct cultural perspectives, when presented through universal human experiences, create powerful connections.

This lesson extends far beyond entertainment. In an increasingly interconnected world, businesses frequently face pressure to dilute their identity in pursuit of global markets. Yet the experience of Indian cinema suggests the opposite approach. Companies that embrace their heritage while addressing universal needs can create stronger and more memorable brands. Authenticity has become a competitive advantage in a marketplace crowded with similar products and messages.

However, cultural admiration alone does not guarantee commercial success. Millions of people around the world may enjoy Indian films, music, cuisine, or traditions, but appreciation does not automatically translate into consumer trust or purchasing behaviour. This represents one of the most important challenges facing India today. The country has earned attention and goodwill in many regions, but converting that goodwill into sustained economic influence requires a different set of capabilities.

The transition from cultural recognition to commercial adoption depends on trust. Consumers do not buy products simply because they admire the culture from which those products originate. They buy products because they believe in their quality, reliability, accessibility, and relevance to their daily lives. Building that trust requires long-term commitment, consistent performance, and a willingness to understand local expectations.

Indian cinema offers valuable lessons in this regard as well. One reason films continue to succeed internationally is their increasing focus on localisation. Dubbing, subtitling, streaming accessibility, and regional marketing strategies have made Indian stories easier for global audiences to understand and enjoy. Successful cultural exports do not abandon their identity; they make that identity accessible. The same principle applies to businesses seeking international growth. Products and services must be adapted to local contexts without losing the qualities that make them unique.

Another important lesson concerns the need to move beyond familiar markets. Much of India’s international cultural and commercial success has traditionally been supported by the Indian diaspora. These communities have played a crucial role in maintaining connections with Indian brands, entertainment, and traditions. Yet the next stage of global expansion lies elsewhere. True international influence emerges when people with no ancestral connection to India choose Indian products, services, and ideas because they recognise their value.

This shift requires a deeper understanding of global audiences. It involves investing in distribution networks, customer support, local partnerships, and market education. It also demands patience. Trust is rarely built overnight. Just as cinema has spent decades cultivating emotional connections across generations, businesses must invest in long-term relationships rather than short-term transactions.

The broader significance of Indian cinema’s global journey lies in what it reveals about India’s place in the world. The country’s strength does not come from becoming more like everyone else. It comes from confidently presenting its own perspectives, traditions, creativity, and innovations while remaining open and accessible to others. Global audiences increasingly value originality, and India possesses an abundance of it.

The applause has already arrived. Around the world, audiences continue to celebrate Indian stories, music, and culture. The next challenge is more ambitious. It is to transform admiration into trust, curiosity into confidence, and cultural influence into lasting global engagement. Indian cinema has shown that the world is willing to listen. The opportunity now is for Indian businesses and institutions to ensure that the conversation continues long after the credits roll.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rohit Dalmia, director, CineNow.