Bridging the gaps in autism care

Imagine a world where every child, regardless of neurological differences, has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Yet, for millions of autistic children, access to proper education, health care, and social inclusion remains a distant reality. While awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has grown significantly, systemic barriers continue to prevent early diagnosis, timely intervention, and meaningful inclusion in schools and workplaces. Autism Spectrum Disorder is unique and requires a dynamic approach in understanding it. (Pexels)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of autism is nearly 1 in 100 children, underscoring the importance of inclusive policies and supportive practices that enable them to thrive. The question is no longer whether we should act, but how we can create environments that empower autistic individuals to thrive.

Autism presents itself as a broad spectrum of conditions affecting cognitive and social development, yet in many regions, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, diagnosis remains an uphill battle. Despite evidence indicating that early detection significantly improves outcomes, the lack of standardised screening, trained professionals, and accessible intervention facilities means that many children are either diagnosed late or not at all.

India reflects this challenge starkly. Experts have found a higher prevalence of ASD in rural areas compared to urban areas among children aged 1–18 years. However, due to limited awareness and significant health care disparities between urban and rural regions, timely diagnosis remains a privilege for few. Misconceptions and stigma surrounding the condition further exacerbate the issue, often causing families to hesitate in seeking the necessary help and support.

Countries with advanced health care systems, such as the US, Canada, and the UK, have established structured early intervention programmes, where children are assessed for developmental delays and receive tailored therapies from an early age. Expanding such models to resource-constrained regions could bridge the gap, ensuring that children, regardless of socio-economic background, receive the support they need from the beginning.

Scientific research consistently underscores the importance of intervention during the first five years of life, when the brain is most adaptable. A child diagnosed early and provided with behavioural therapy, speech therapy, and social skills training has a significantly better chance of improving communication abilities, motor coordination, and cognitive function.

A comprehensive approach to autism care integrates multiple disciplines to address the diverse needs of autistic individuals. While occupational therapy enhances fine motor skills and sensory processing, clinical psychologists help in behavioural strategies to manage emotional challenges. Similarly, while speech-language pathologists can improve communication for both verbal and non-verbal children, physical therapy can boost gross motor coordination. This collaborative framework equips children with essential tools for societal integration.

For a country as vast and diverse as India, strengthening early intervention mechanisms is imperative. A case in point can be the many hospitals including AIIMS in New Delhi which have set a benchmark in early childhood development and neuro rehabilitation care with its dedicated early intervention centre. Addressing conditions like autism through advanced screening, behavioural therapies, speech and occupational therapy, and special education support the centre has able to provide multidisciplinary care in a child-friendly environment, ensuring early interventions that can improve long-term outcomes.

Providing care is only part of the equation. True inclusion requires a fundamental shift in how society accommodates and supports autistic individuals throughout their lives. The education system must evolve to integrate children with ASD, not as an afterthought but as an essential commitment. Schools should be equipped with special educators, assistive technology, and adaptive learning strategies to ensure that autistic students receive a quality education without segregation or exclusion.

Beyond schooling, employment opportunities remain a significant hurdle for autistic individuals. With structured support, many autistic adults can excel in professional environments, particularly in roles that value precision, focus, and creativity. Companies must take the lead in creating inclusive hiring policies, offering workplace accommodations, and fostering a culture of acceptance.

Public awareness campaigns play a crucial role in dismantling the stigma surrounding autism. Governments, corporations, and non-governmental organizations must work collaboratively to create large-scale outreach programs that educate communities, dispel myths, and promote acceptance. Financial support, in the form of subsidies for therapy and caregiving, can further alleviate the economic burden on families, ensuring that autism care is not just available but also affordable.

Creating an inclusive world for autistic individuals is not the responsibility of one institution, government, or sector—it is a collective effort. Policymakers must shape supportive laws, health care professionals need to ensure timely interventions, and educators should foster adaptive learning environments. Equally, families, communities, and the corporate and social sectors have a crucial role in building a society where autistic individuals are valued, not just accommodated.

With the right policies, awareness, and compassion, we can move beyond token inclusivity and create a world where every autistic child and adult has the chance to thrive. The question is no longer whether change is needed—it is whether we are ready to make it happen.

This article is authored by Shweta Rawat, founder & chairperson, The Hans Foundation.