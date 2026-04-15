India needs a structured dementia care ecosystem

India is moving toward a growing dementia challenge, one that calls for greater awareness, preparedness, and compassion. Dementia (Unsplash)

The gap begins at the foundation: how we understand dementia, how early we recognise it, how prepared we are, and the priority we give to supporting those living with it. Today, dementia is still treated as a condition to identify, not a journey to support. The most overlooked challenge lies in how care is delivered on the ground. We may be advancing in science and building better infrastructure, but progress means little if it does not reach individuals with dementia. The real measure of any system is not what it knows, but what it delivers. What we need is not incremental change, but a shift, from fragmented care to an integrated ecosystem that brings together clinical expertise, specialised environments, and trained caregivers.

It is clear that, along with life expectancy, dementia cases will also increase, but this isn't the only issue. Recent studies have found that when elderly people present with signs of cognitive impairment, those signs are often ignored. The reason for the ignorance is that they often lose their memory, and the general assumption is that memory loss occurs because of old age. Because the general public does not recognise cognitive impairment in the elderly, it leads to a considerable treatment gap; consequently, many elderly people do not get dementia-related care until it is too late. The burden that dementia places on households is significant, and the social impact is great. Nationally, it places a significant burden on the provision of health care. Without proper systems to address the issue, traditional care methods will increasingly struggle to meet the needs of elderly dementia patients.

The journey for most families begins with uncertainty, trying to make sense of early signs of cognitive decline that are often subtle and easily dismissed. What follows is rarely linear. Families move between primary doctors and specialists, often over months, navigating gaps in awareness, limited preparedness support, and the persistent stigma around mental health. This delays identification at a stage where intervention could make a meaningful difference. But even after a diagnosis, clarity remains limited. Families are left without a clear roadmap to manage behavioural and psychological changes that unfold over time. This is where the system falls short, not just in diagnosing dementia, but in guiding what comes next. What’s needed are clearer, more accessible pathways that enable early detection and, just as importantly, provide structured, anticipatory support for daily care.

In India, elder care has long been rooted in the family, and while home offers familiarity and comfort, progressive dementia brings needs that are difficult to manage without support. Families, often untrained, find themselves navigating wandering, agitation, and continuous care demands, leading to quiet but significant emotional and physical strain. As households become smaller and support systems thinner, care tends to become reactive rather than structured. This is where the need shifts: from intention to capability. Dementia care requires a more organised, person-centred ecosystem: environments designed for safety and orientation, a trained workforce, more caregivers, trained healthcare ecosystem- physicians, physios, OTs, nutritionists, nurses, and caregivers, along with standardisation and regulation of industry so service providers are held accountable. Such a framework not only eases the burden on families but, more importantly, allows individuals with dementia to live with dignity, stability, and a better quality of life.

If we are to respond meaningfully to dementia, we have to move beyond fragmented, choice-led models to something far more deliberate: integrated, structured, and accountable. Today, the disconnect between diagnosis and daily care is where most families struggle. What’s missing is continuity: a system where medical care, routines, behavioural support, and the living environment are designed to work together, not operate in silos. Because in dementia, dignity is not defined by treatment alone, but by how each day is experienced; familiar, calm, and supported. This requires closer alignment between public systems and specialised care providers, so that care becomes predictable rather than reactive. A diagnosis should not mark the start of uncertainty, but the beginning of a journey that is guided, consistent, and deeply human.

(The views expressed are personal.)

This article is authored by Neha Sinha, dementia specialist, clinical psychologist, co-founder & CEO, Epoch Elder Care.