Is your communication plan missing the ‘D’ factor?

Sometimes the most powerful stories never reach the people they were meant to speak to. A short film might win awards, a slogan may trend online, and an analytics report might claim 'transformation potential.' And yet the people for whom the message was written never see it. Between creation and reach, the core and actionable messages get buried. This quiet disappearance is the biggest weakness in public health and development communication today.

Good communication is not what gets made; it is what gets heard and understood. India’s polio story, rightly praised for extraordinary logistics, is also a lesson in disciplined message dissemination. When vaccination rates stagnated in the late 1990s, the government and development partners built a social mobilisation network around a single action cue. More than seven thousand trained mobilisers went door-to-door in high-risk communities. National and regional media repeated one line, “Do boond zindagi ki,” voiced by India’s biggest celebrity, until every parent knew exactly what action they needed to take. Temples, mosques, and schools became community touchpoints. At its peak, each national immunisation round reached about 170 million children, across multiple rounds each year, supported by last mile outreach and amplification by local media. The vaccine alone did not change minds. Its visibility and message repetition did.

A similar pattern defines every major shift in public behaviour. ‘The Truth’ anti-tobacco campaign in the US, for instance, was not just creative; it was relentless. Teenagers with greater exposure to the campaign were up to 20% less likely to initiate smoking, and sustained exposure explained approximately 22% of the decline in youth smoking from 1999 to 2002, preventing around 450,000 adolescents from initiating smoking between 2000 and 2004.

Closer home, Swachh Bharat Mission gained real momentum when communication went local. School plays, wall paintings, and neighbourhood champions carried a single script until safe sanitation became a matter of pride. National and local media amplified the same cues. According to a recent study by the Nature journal, better sanitation access led to substantial improvements in child survival, including an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 infant deaths averted annually.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive echoed the same logic. Where national and state messaging was reinforced by ASHAs, community radio, WhatsApp groups, and panchayat leaders, coverage surged, with several districts touching 100% first-dose coverage. While the science of the vaccine was the same, its messaging frequency and delivery varied across contexts and local dialects.

The fundamental equation is this: Reach multiplied by repetition is necessary for enabling behaviour change. Teams that design for scale understand that persuasion is not a single moment but instead it is a pattern built over time. Successful campaigns treat the message and the delivery system as equal halves of the same project. In storytelling, the story matters, but so does the ‘telling’: The networks, media plans, and feedback loops that connect to daily life. That means planning in advance, for how, how often, and through whom the audience will hear the same message and then resourcing for message dissemination as a core element of strategy, and not as an afterthought.

Too often, programmes still skew heavily toward creation rather than circulation. Budgets concentrate on the film production, the launch, and the branding; but the distribution is inadequately planned or underfunded. The machinery that moves the message, mass media, local channels, field networks, and repeated touchpoints, is treated as routine logistics rather than the heart of the effort. The result is a technically perfect message that never meets its audience, and thus an expected, though unfortunate, shortfall in adoption or behaviour change.

Dissemination is rarely glamorous. It is slow, repetitive, and hard to celebrate. Yet that is where persuasion happens. Behaviour change depends on audience insight, but equally on frequency and familiarity, not surprise. The messages that endure are the ones people encounter many times in different forms, until the guidance stops feeling new and starts feeling like common sense.

Designing for reach begins with empathy. Who exactly needs to hear this? In what language? At what time of day? Through whose voice will it feel credible? In some communities, a WhatsApp voice note from a local worker will outperform a celebrity TV spot. In others, it will be a wall painting, a folk song, or a short announcement in the weekly market. Sometimes, the form matters less than frequency and fit.

If there is one discipline the development sector can borrow from the best of marketing, it is the rigour of delivery. Distribution, not description, should be the first line of every communication plan. Track how many priority households were reached three or more times within a defined period, not just online impressions or likes. Build simple dashboards that count exposures, channels, and repeat touchpoints, and link them to visible outcomes.

The difference between good content and effective communication is straightforward. Good content wins awards. Effective communication changes behaviour (and potentially also wins awards). The former fills conference rooms and papers; the latter fills classrooms, clinics, and communities with action.

A message that never reaches those who need it most does not fail for lack of craft. It fails for lack of respect for the listener. Communication that claims to empower but stops short of access is only decoration. Dissemination and delivery are the real game changers. When a campaign is declared complete, one question should decide whether it truly succeeded: who actually heard it, and how many times? If it did not reach them, it does not exist.

This article is authored by Pooja Sehgal, India Country Lead for Health & Nutrition Communications, Gates Foundation.