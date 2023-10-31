Managing chronic conditions after surgery for a healthier future

Sometimes surgery provides solutions to chronic issues such as blocked arteries, obesity or even a diabetic foot. It can help reduce the risks and improve health status, becoming a game-changer in managing chronic conditions and offer an opportunity to regain control over your health. Let's explore the importance of managing chronic conditions such as Diabetes after a surgery and how you can empower yourself for a healthier future. Surgery (Representative Photo)

First and foremost, understand how your surgery is related to your chronic condition. Discuss this with your doctor. Clarity is crucial to your recovery journey, whether the surgery directly addresses the condition or helps manage its complications.

If you're on medications for your chronic condition, work closely along with your doctor to ensure proper dosage and adherence both before and after surgery. Some medications may need to be paused before a surgery while some may need adjustments pre- and post-surgery.

Your surgeon and the medical team will provide a post-surgery plan tailored to your condition. This may include dietary restrictions, physical activity recommendations, medications and regular check-ups. Adhering to this plan is critical for a successful recovery. Many chronic conditions are closely linked to diet and exercise. Post-surgery is an excellent time to reset your lifestyle. Work with a registered clinical dietitian/ nutritionist to create a meal plan that aligns with your condition and recovery goals.

Physical activity is often an essential component of chronic condition management. Discuss with your doctor when and how to reintroduce exercise into your routine, also at what frequency and intensity. It could be as simple as daily walks or more specialised rehabilitation exercises.

Chronic conditions and surgeries can be emotionally taxing. Managing stress is crucial. Consider stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, or counselling to help you cope and focus on your recovery goals.

Surgery can be a transformative step in managing chronic conditions, but it is only the beginning. Empower yourself by taking charge of your recovery, being informed and make the right choices, to stay committed to your long-term well-being. With the right mindset and the right support, one can embrace a more nourishing future after surgery.

This article is authored by Archana Prabhakar, head, clinical quality, MediBuddy & consultant family physician.

