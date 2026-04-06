Mental health as economic infrastructure

When we speak of national infrastructure, we usually think of highways, power grids, digital connectivity and industrial corridors. Rarely do we place mental health in the same category. Yet no economy can grow sustainably if its people are exhausted, anxious, burned out, or unable to access timely psychological support. Mental health is not only a health care issue — it is a foundational pillar of economic productivity, workforce stability and social resilience. For India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat, strengthening mental health systems must therefore be recognised as a national economic priority. Mental Health (HT File)

India has the largest youth population in the world, with over 350 million people aged 10–24, presenting a major demographic opportunity. However, this demographic dividend can only translate into economic growth if young people are able to learn, work and participate productively in society. Currently, suicide is the leading cause of death among Indians aged 15–29. When the largest segment of the future workforce is facing rising mental health distress, the consequences are not only personal tragedies but also long-term economic risks. Nearly 60% of mental health conditions begin before age 35, affecting education, employment and relationships during crucial years of economic participation. If left unaddressed, these challenges directly weaken India’s human capital at a time when the country is seeking to harness its demographic advantage.

Mental health conditions affect far more than individual well-being. They contribute to absenteeism, presenteeism, workplace accidents, and early exit from the labour force. Globally, mental health conditions are estimated to cost the world economy nearly $3 trillion in lost productivity each year. Yet evidence consistently shows that for every $1 invested in mental health interventions, there is a return of approximately $5 through improved productivity, workforce participation and reduced health care costs.

For MSMEs, gig workers and informal sector employees — who form the backbone of India’s economy — even short periods of distress can mean income instability and job loss. When mental health systems fail to provide preventive support and early access to care, individuals often seek help only after conditions have escalated into crisis, resulting in significantly higher social and economic costs.

Young professionals face intense academic pressure, job insecurity, urban isolation, and constant digital exposure. Farmers deal with financial stress and climate uncertainty. Migrant workers struggle with social dislocation. Each of these pressures’ shapes labour productivity, decision-making and long-term workforce participation. Mental health challenges, therefore, represent a systemic economic issue, not simply an individual health concern.

Addressing this challenge requires more than expanding the number of mental health professionals or treatment facilities. What India needs is a systemic approach to mental health capacity — one that strengthens the quality-of-care systems, policy frameworks, community support structures and knowledge ecosystems that enable mental well-being at scale.

Mental health capacity should therefore be understood as the ability of institutions, communities and policy systems to promote well-being, prevent distress, and ensure accessible support when individuals need it. This requires coordinated action across health care, education, workplaces, and community networks.

Schools and colleges, for instance, must move beyond occasional awareness sessions toward structured mental health ecosystems that promote emotional literacy, peer support and access to counselling. Workplaces, particularly in high-pressure industries and emerging gig sectors, must integrate psychological well-being into occupational health policies rather than treating it as an individual responsibility. Community-based support networks, including trained frontline workers and peer-led programmes, can help build awareness and resilience before crises emerge.

Equally important is the role of policy in enabling these systems. India’s mental health response must move beyond a purely clinical model toward policies that strengthen prevention, awareness, workforce training, and cross-sector collaboration.

Strengthening mental health infrastructure requires collaboration across sectors — bringing together policymakers, service providers, researchers, civil society organisations and lived-experience advocates to build coherent national responses.

Over the past few years, efforts to convene diverse stakeholders across the mental health ecosystem have begun to close long-standing gaps between knowledge, policy and on-ground implementation. By creating platforms for knowledge-sharing, curating research and best practices, and supporting training resources for practitioners and institutions, these initiatives are helping strengthen the ecosystem’s ability to design and implement effective mental health programmes at scale. Such collaborative approaches are also enabling governments, implementing agencies and organisations to access the expertise required to translate policy intent into practical, locally relevant solutions.

This model of cross-sector collaboration is essential because no single organisation or sector can address the mental health challenge alone. Building systemic capacity requires shared expertise, coordinated implementation and continuous learning across the ecosystem.

Mental health systems must also shift from a narrow disease-response model to a broader well-being framework. While treatment services remain essential, long-term impact will depend equally on building social awareness, supportive environments and preventive systems that promote mental well-being before distress escalates into illness.

This includes initiatives such as large-scale awareness campaigns, storytelling and lived experience narrative that reduces stigma, short films and digital campaigns that encourage help seeking behaviours and education program that embed mental health literacy into school curriculum and public storytelling initiatives that centre lived experience expertise also playing an important role in normalising conversations around mental health.

Public awareness campaigns, community conversations around emotional well-being, and mental health literacy in schools and workplaces all contribute to building a supportive social scaffolding. When societies invest in well-being and resilience early, the burden on crisis care systems reduces significantly while productivity and quality of life improve.

India’s economic ambitions depend on people who can think clearly, adapt, collaborate and innovate. Infrastructure alone cannot drive growth if people are struggling silently. Mental health systems, therefore, function much like economic infrastructure: They enable individuals to participate fully in education, work and community life.

Investing in mental health is ultimately an investment in human capital, workforce resilience and long-term economic stability. As India charts its path toward becoming a developed economy, strengthening systemic capacity for mental well-being must become a central part of national development strategy. Mental health is not a secondary issue to address later. It is foundational infrastructure for a thriving, productive and resilient society.

This article is authored by Neha Kirpal, co-founder, Amaha and founding cohort member, India Mental Health Alliance.