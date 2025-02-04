Nutrition and wellness going forward

As we move into the second month of the New Year, it’s a good time to reflect on the progress we’ve made in nutrition and wellness over the last year while anticipating what lies ahead. Perhaps, now, we can aspire to think beyond just weight loss and gym goals. Nutrition(Photo by Pixabay)

Recent developments in dietary science have extended the application of well-known diets to unexpected areas. The ketogenic diet, originally developed for paediatric epilepsy, has shown promise in managing psychiatric conditions. Similarly, the FODMAP diet, commonly used for irritable bowel syndrome, has proven beneficial for patients with endometriosis, while the MIND diet, designed to protect against cognitive decline, now appears to support managing polycystic ovary syndrome. These findings exemplify how targeted nutritional strategies can address diverse health challenges.

At the forefront of wellness research, the gut microbiome has taken centre-stage, revealing profound connections to overall health. Beyond its established link to mood and mental well-being, new discoveries have connected the microbiome to sleep regulation, hormonal balance, and food allergies. As research in this area deepens, the potential for innovative therapies grows. The advent of postbiotics, complementing probiotics and prebiotics, promises targeted treatments for a variety of conditions. While we are only beginning to uncover the full potential of the gut microbiome, its role in driving product innovation is undeniable.

Beyond advancements in dietary science, global concerns like food insecurity and the climate crisis are reshaping how we approach food. Rising costs have spurred interest in sustainable practices, such as reducing food waste, upcycling ingredients (creating value-added products from typically wasted but safe products, like orange peel or coffee grounds), and embracing locally sourced foods. A return to whole, minimally processed foods aligns with these goals, while simpler, time-saving cooking methods are becoming increasingly essential. Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), is poised to further revolutionise how we shop, cook, and eat, offering tools that streamline meal planning and preparation. For instance, AI-powered apps can create personalised meal plans based on dietary preferences and available ingredients. Smart kitchen devices, such as AI-enabled ovens and voice-activated assistants, guide users through recipes step-by-step, ensuring precision in cooking. Additionally, grocery delivery services use AI to recommend products based on shopping history and even suggest recipes that align with your purchases. AI-driven platforms are also helping reduce food waste by tracking expiration dates and suggesting ways to use leftover ingredients creatively.

Women’s health continues to drive nutrition research, with a focus on hormonal balance, fertility, and longevity. Meanwhile, the arrival of obesity medications like Ozempic has generated widespread interest. These drugs make weight loss more accessible for many, but they also raise challenges that require nutritional expertise. Addressing appetite changes, nutrient deficiencies, and side effects like nausea will remain critical roles for dietitians. At the same time, calls to redefine obesity metrics—moving beyond body mass index to measures like the waist-to-height ratio—signal a shift toward more comprehensive health assessments.

Technological breakthroughs, such as the pillbot robot, further underscore the transformative power of innovation. This tiny, low-cost device can travel through the human body, capturing images and diagnosing conditions with remarkable precision. Such advances illustrate the promise of AI and robotics in shaping the future of healthcare. Yet, amidst these technological marvels, the timeless basics of health—nourishing diets, regular exercise, and therapeutic practices—remain as relevant as ever. The enduring value of these principles is a reminder that progress and tradition can coexist.

The resurgence of nutrition’s importance was reinforced during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it remains central to India’s fight against tuberculosis (TB). Recognised as a high-burden TB country, India has made noteworthy progress recently. One of the most encouraging aspects of the TB elimination program is its expansion beyond medical interventions. The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan - Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative, as the name suggests, provides nutritional support to TB patients. This community-driven initiative, has provided nutritional support to TB patients, with over 1,60,000 Ni-kshay Mitras distributing more than 1.9 million food baskets. Additionally, Energy Dense Nutritional Supplementation (EDNS) has become a cornerstone of TB treatment, improving recovery rates, reducing relapses, and lowering mortality.

These initiatives are backed by robust evidence. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s RATIONS trial (2019–2022) demonstrated that better nutrition can reduce TB incidence by 40% and mortality by 60%. Programmes like TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and indigenous diagnostic tools such as Truenat highlight India’s leadership in the global fight against TB. The 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign launched in December 2024 is accelerating efforts to eradicate the disease by 2030, showcasing the impact of holistic care.

As we move forward, India’s example underscores the importance of integrating nutrition, technology, and community engagement to address public health challenges. While technological advancements continue to amaze, the enduring power of good nutrition, combined with collaborative efforts, offers hope for a healthier and more equitable future.

This article is authored by Neelanjana Singh, nutrition therapist, wellness consultant and national executive member, IDA, New Delhi.