Rethinking immunisation through needle-free technology

Why must the delivery of care come at a painful cost? Over more than a century, the syringe has been a fixture for medicine. Tried. Trusted. And widely used. But with that familiarity comes something we have long overlooked: The fear, pain, and anxiety it triggers, especially in children. With rapid advancements in the healthtech sector today, the question remains, are these needles worth the emotional toll? Well, that's the shift needle-free technology is driving. Immunisation.

For millions of young patients, that prick of a needle is more than just a fleeting pain; it’s a deep-rooted source of fear, one that can shape a child’s perception of health care for years. Needle phobia is one of the most overlooked barriers to vaccine compliance in paediatric care. But that is beginning to change. A new generation of needle-free technologies isn’t just replacing needles, its removing fear, discomfort, and hesitation from the immunisation experience altogether.

At a time when global health systems are striving to close the immunisation gap, this innovation couldn’t have come at a better moment. Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools in public health, particularly for children whose developing immune systems make them more vulnerable to serious illnesses. According to global estimates, immunisations have saved more than 154 million lives over the past 50 years, with 101 million of them being infants. Yet, despite such compelling numbers, vaccination rates still vary widely across populations. One often underestimated reason is needle phobia, which affects an estimated 20–30% of adults and 20–50% of children globally.

Vaccination programmes have always aimed to do more than protect individuals, they safeguard entire communities, especially children, by reducing the risk of outbreaks. Yet despite decades of progress, achieving universal vaccine coverage remains a global challenge. Persistent barriers, including equitable access, availability of appropriate delivery tools, and vaccine hesitancy, continue to hinder progress. This is where needle-free technology can make a meaningful difference by removing some of the most common barriers to timely and complete immunisation.

While the traditional needle-based injections have served us for decades, its limitations are well known. Beyond the psychological burden, it brings risks such as cross-contamination, improper disposal, and accidental needle-stick injuries for health care workers. These concerns are accelerating the shift to safer, more patient-friendly alternatives, especially in paediatrics, where the need for gentler solutions is more pronounced.

Although the concept of needle-free vaccination isn’t new, recent advancements have made it clinically proven, scalable, and more practical than ever. Needle-Free Injection Systems (N-FIS) utilise high-pressure, spring-powered jet streams to deliver medication through the skin in under a tenth of a second, eliminating the need for needles. For children, this means a fear-free experience; for parents and health care providers, it means higher compliance and broader vaccine coverage.

Unlike traditional syringes that can cause medicine to pool, needle-free vaccinations disperse medication in a fine, high-pressure spray that penetrates the skin. This technology not only reduces pain and anxiety but also lowers the risk of needle-stick injuries and eliminates the need for biohazard disposal. The result is a more sustainable and patient-centric delivery method that tackles both practical and psychological barriers to immunisation.

Studies show that needle-free injection technology has demonstrated safety, tolerability, and acceptability compared to conventional needle and syringe injections. The advancement of this technology holds significant potential, especially for patients who require frequent injections of medications for a variety of conditions.

Additionally, the potential of needle-free vaccination isn’t limited to improving individual experience. It can help address broader challenges in healthcare delivery, such as vaccine hesitancy, inconsistent follow-up doses, and procedural delays, by removing one of the most immediate psychological barriers. Whether in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, or community outreach setups, these systems are poised to support a wide range of immunisation and therapeutic applications. Their versatility makes them especially relevant in today’s health care environment, where patient comfort, operational safety, and system efficiency are all top priorities.

In countries like India, where national and regional vaccination programmes play a crucial role in protecting children before the age of one, adopting needle-free vaccination could be transformative. However, innovation alone is not enough; for needle-free vaccination to transition from innovation to widespread implementation, a coordinated effort between public health institutions and private organisations must lead the way.

Lastly, the true test of any health care innovation lies in its accessibility and acceptance, not just its sophistication. And that’s where needle-free technology stands apart. It takes out one of the most basic and persistent barriers to vaccination: fear. For a child, that means fewer tears, for a parent, more peace of mind, and for public health systems, better coverage and stronger outcomes.

This isn’t just the future of drug delivery, it’s what humane, forward-thinking health care should look like. If we’re serious about giving every child a healthier start in life, we must invest in delivery systems that treat them with care, not fear.

The opportunity is already in our hands. It’s time we meet it with intention, investment, and action.

This article is authored by Sarvesh Mutha, managing director, IntegriMedical.