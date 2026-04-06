Why longevity is not just about years

Picture the scene. A longevity enthusiast takes an ice-cold water dip at 5 am, having already taken 15 supplements and uploaded his morning bloodwork to an app. Across the world, a scientist stares at a petri dish of cells that, according to her data, have just been made biologically younger. Both people are obsessed with the same question. But they are operating in entirely different realities. Health (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

It would seem that we are in the middle of a longevity gold rush. The global anti-ageing market is projected to surpass $120 billion within the decade, fuelled by a cultural obsession with eternal youth, bio-hacked bodies, and the vague promise that death might one day become optional. Yet if you talk to scientists who have devoted significant time studying ageing through well-designed studies, they will tell you something that cuts through all the noise. We have been asking the wrong question. The question is not how do we stop ageing? It is how do we age better? And the answer turns out to be far more interesting, and far more within reach, than any supplement could deliver.

Ageing is not an event. It is not something that ambushes you at 60, when you wake up with a bad back and a sudden interest in gardening. It is a continuous biological process that begins, in certain respects, before birth. The environment your mother lived in, the stress she experienced, the nutrients available during your development in the womb: All of these leave a mark, via a phenomenon called epigenetics.

From the moment cells start dividing, they accumulate tiny changes. Telomeres, the protective caps on the ends of your chromosomes (like the plastic tips on shoelaces), shorten a little with each cell division. Mitochondria, the energy-generating factories inside cells, become gradually less efficient. Damaged cells that should be cleared away start lingering, pumping out inflammatory signals that slowly damage the tissue around them. Researchers sometimes call these zombie cells. They are technically alive but cause more harm than any good. These processes compound over decades. By the time chronic disease shows up, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, or cancer, the biological story has been building quietly for years. This is why many researchers now argue that treating these diseases one at a time, as though they are separate problems, misses the point entirely. They share a common upstream driver: the ageing process itself. If we can slow that process down even modestly, the downstream benefits could be enormous.

One of the most striking developments in recent ageing science is the discovery of what researchers call epigenetic clocks. Your DNA does not just carry genes. It also carries a chemical record of everything your body has been through. Stress, diet, exercise, pollution, sleep deprivation: All of it leaves molecular marks on your genome. Scientists can now read these marks and estimate your biological age with remarkable precision. Biological age is often very different from the chronological age.

Two people born in the same year can have biological ages that differ by a decade or more, depending on how their bodies have been maintained. The encouraging news is that many of these epigenetic marks appear to be reversible. The less interesting news, at least for the supplement industry, is that the interventions which move the needle most reliably are the unglamorous ones. The top five in this list are consistent physical activity, quality sleep, a diet built around whole foods, low chronic stress, and strong social connections. Regular exercise (a mix of resistance and cardio), for instance, reduces biological age markers more effectively than almost any other intervention studied. Chronic sleep deprivation, on the other hand, accelerates cellular ageing measurably within days. And social isolation has been linked to accelerated biological ageing on a scale comparable to smoking.

There is also accumulating evidence that early-life adversity can leave epigenetic signatures that persist well into adulthood, though the reassuring finding is that these signatures are not necessarily permanent. Measured caloric restriction, meanwhile, reliably extends health span in animal models, though the evidence in humans remains promising but incomplete.

Here is a number worth sitting with. In many countries including India, average life expectancy has increased dramatically over the past century. But the number of years people spend in poor health at the end of life has also grown. We are living longer, but we are not necessarily living better for longer. More years spent managing multiple chronic conditions, losing mobility, or experiencing cognitive decline is not the victory it might appear to be on a spreadsheet.

This is why the most exciting frontier in ageing science is not lifespan but health span. The goal is to compress the period of decline: to extend the years of physical vitality, mental sharpness, and functional independence, while shrinking the years of illness and dependency at the end. Although this sounds ambitious, the biology increasingly suggests it is achievable via interventions in the shared biological machinery that drives ageing across all its forms.

Legitimate longevity science is moving fast. A class of drugs called senolytics, designed to selectively destroy those zombie cells that accumulate with age, is now in human clinical trials, with early results that are genuinely encouraging. Researchers are mapping the epigenetic changes of ageing with enough precision to begin thinking about targeted interventions. The biology of ageing is becoming, for the first time, a tractable problem.

But none of this will arrive in a supplement bottle next year. The gap between a promising lead using lab animals and a proven human therapy is vast, and the wellness industry has become remarkably skilled at jumping that gap with confidence and very little evidence. When you see a product claiming to reverse cellular ageing or activate longevity genes, the honest scientific translation is almost always: We do not know yet.

What we do know is this. The biology of ageing is real, it is measurable, and it is, to a significant and underappreciated degree, modifiable. The levers that matter most are not exotic or expensive. They are the ones that work with your biology rather than trying to outsmart it. Ageing is not a problem to be hacked. It is a process to be understood. And right now, science is understanding it better than ever before.

This article is authored by Dr Sanjeev Galande, dean, School of Natural Science, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.