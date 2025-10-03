Why memory care homes are important for India

India is at the cusp of a demographic shift. With life expectancy rising and family structures evolving, the country is witnessing a growing population of older adults many of whom face age-related conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly nine million Indians already live with dementia, a number projected to nearly double in the coming decades. Add to this the caregiving burden – impacting on an average of two family members per person with dementia – almost 50 million Indians are likely to become participants in this challenging journey. Yet, awareness, diagnosis, and care infrastructure remain inadequate, with delays in diagnosis often stemming from social misconceptions equating early memory loss with just getting older, and stigma. Old age (HT Photo)

In most Indian households, caring for the elderly has traditionally been shouldered by the family. But dementia brings challenges that stretch far beyond what untrained family members can manage. Progressive memory loss, confusion, mood swings, disturbed sleep, and difficulty with even the simplest tasks like eating or bathing often come hand in hand with behavioural issues such as aggression or wandering – personality changes that can leave family members confused and even hurt. Managing all this at home demands constant vigilance, something few households can sustain. For caregivers, usually adult children already juggling careers and their own families, this leads to exhaustion, stress, and in many cases, feelings of guilt and helplessness. In urban India, where nuclear families are becoming a norm and both spouses are often working, providing continuous care for a loved one with dementia becomes nearly impossible without professional intervention.

Additionally, caregivers often face significant challenges, such as coordinating with multiple doctors, securing timely appointments, finding the right specialists, and accessing support that does not allow them to take much-needed breaks. They also struggle to find adequate resources and support systems to address their own needs, which adds to the emotional and physical strain of caregiving.

The strain is not only emotional and physical but also financial. Even the most basic care at home — medicines, nursing support as disease progresses, and routine expenses — can run into a few lakhs a year. As the disease progresses, costs quickly escalate with no let-up in care-giving burden.

Unlike support for mobility issues or chronic illnesses, memory care – or dedicated care for persons with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease – demands professional intervention, structured environments and specialised interventions that can help slow progression, improve mood, which often changes with the onset of dementia, and preserve dignity while easing the weight of caregiving on unprepared families. Especially as the disease advances and associated symptoms – aggression, wandering, incontinence, severe disorientation, and loss of communication skills – set in, the need for trained professionals and purpose-built facilities becomes not just helpful but essential.

This is where memory care homes can create a marked difference. Memory Care Homes are specialised residential centres designed specifically for persons with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. They provide:

Daily psychiatrist and counsellor support

Nursing and support staff trained to understand cognitive decline and behaviour management, and in the correct patient ratio

Cognitive stimulation therapies, such as reminiscence therapy, music therapy, art, puzzles, and sensory activities, that help slow decline and support mental engagement

Safe, dementia-friendly environments that minimise risks of falls / injuries or wandering

Support for daily living, including help with hydration, eating, dressing, hygiene, and medication management

Emotional stability through structured routines, social engagement, and calming spaces that reduce anxiety and agitation. Predictable daily patterns in these homes help reduce confusion and agitation in patients, creating a calmer, more stable internal environment

Integrated treatment options: medications like cholinesterase inhibitors or memantine alongside non-pharmacological therapies, including behavioural interventions, counselling and caregiver support programmes

Some facilities are beginning to integrate telemedicine platforms and virtual dementia assessments, offering free screening and support helplines. Memory care homes also provide caregivers much-needed respite: professional care relieves the relentless 24/7 burden, offers guidance and training, and gives families peace of mind that loved ones are in capable hands.

However, India’s supply of such facilities remains inadequate. Memory care facilities form only a tiny fraction with fewer than 50 dedicated centres across the country, most concentrated in metros. Of these, only a handful of are registered with state mental health authorities as required under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017, which articulates clear guidelines for protecting the rights of consumers with dementia and mental health problems. This even as private providers are working with National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) to create norms for standardisation of care to scale.

Helping India to meet rise in dementia care requires holistic solutions — it calls for a coordinated national strategy. We need to scale up infrastructure for memory care homes while also normalising their role in society, shifting perceptions so that professional care is seen not as abandonment, but as an act of responsibility and compassion.

For this to happen, policy and financing mechanisms must take centre stage. Dementia care should be explicitly recognised in national health policy, with clear guidelines on standards, staffing, and quality of care in memory care homes. Insurance products need to evolve to cover long-term dementia care, reducing the crushing out-of-pocket expenses families currently face. Public–private partnerships could accelerate the establishment of facilities, combining government support for land, tax incentives, and training programmes with private sector investment in infrastructure, innovation, and service delivery.

Equally important are awareness and caregiver support initiatives led by the government, the civil society and non-profits. Nationwide screening campaigns, helplines, and community outreach can help in early detection and reducing stigma. Subsidies for families, tax rebates for caregiving expenses, and incentives for healthcare professionals to specialise in geriatrics and dementia care could further strengthen the ecosystem.

In short, memory care homes must move from being a niche offering to becoming an integral part of India’s senior care framework. Ultimately, memory care homes are not just about providing a bed and a roof; they are about restoring dignity, easing caregiver burden, and ensuring that people with dementia live in environments tailored to their needs. As a country that prides itself on family bonds and caring for its elders, investing in specialised memory care is the most meaningful way to uphold that promise in a changing world.

This article is authored by Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services Limited.