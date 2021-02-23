AI and Robots: Now and future of technology
Artificial Intelligence (AI) describes computational system with intelligent/complex behaviour suitable for achieving goals. While AI can be entirely software, robots are subject to physical impact, typically through 'sensors'. They exert physical force, usually through 'actuators' like a gripper or a turning wheel. Autonomous cars/aircrafts are robots. Only a tiny portion of robots is humanoid like you see in the movies. Some robots use AI while others do not. AI's main purposes include sensing, planning, etc. Its applications include perception, analysis, natural language processing, so on and so forth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI and Robots: Now and future of technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox