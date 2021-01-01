e-paper
Amity International pupils learn entrepreneurial skills

Amity International pupils learn entrepreneurial skills

The primary grade learners of Amity International School, Mohali, learnt entrepreneurial skills during a ‘Shopping spree activity’ conducted in the virtual classes.

ht-school Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:50 IST


The students set up their shops with rate cards and put price tags on objects they intended to sell. They also made pseudo wallets for themselves using different denominations of the currency.

The children enjoyed describing and selling their objects to their friends and applied mathematical skills for monetary transactions. They even understood the importance of money and budgeting.

Principal Urvashi Kakkar emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial skills.

Saupin’s student to participate in national-level drawing contest

Panchkula : Apurva Sharma of Class 8 of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, exhibited exceptional artistic talent in CAF-Challenge of Cities 2020, an online drawing contest. She got grade A for her drawings on the topics: ‘My ambition’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’ in the state-level contest and got selected to participate at the national level. Principal Jayeta Auddy congratulated her for her outstanding achievement and wished her luck for the national-level contest.

Art integrated exhibition held

Chandigarh : ‘MAITRI’, an art integrated exhibition in collaboration with partner UT Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was organised on the portals of DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, under CBSE’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ initiative.

The school premises were vibrant with a plethora of colourful charts, working models, personified personalities, musical and tribal dances.

It was a peep into the cultural heritage and values of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

School chairman RC Jeewan, manager Madhu Bahl, and cluster head Jaskiran Harika applauded the artistic efforts of students and teachers.

