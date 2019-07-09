ASN Sr Sec School marks World Heritage Day

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, recently celebrated World Heritage Day to promote cultural heritage and raise awareness about its diversity and the benefits.

The theme for this year’s International Day for Monuments and Sites is Rural Landscapes. The students were taken for a heritage walk to the zoological park. It was a collaborative effort with the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) to promote conservation of rural landscape which is this year’s theme. The school conducted week-long activities to sensitise children about the rich heritage. Students took part in the activity in a large number and made posters and brochures on Incredible India. They infused life into Indian heritage through art. Slogan writing was also organised on the topic “My Heritage My Pride.” A special assembly was conducted in which students focused on the intangible heritage of our epics. The inter house activity was called ‘’Itihaas Ki Kavyaabhivyakti’’ where the students of all the four houses showcased their talent in the event based on the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Principal Swarnima Luthra applauded the efforts of the students and the teachers. She said rural landscape is an integral part of our heritage as it has maintained a balance between human activity and their environment. It encompasses an increasing accumulation of tangible and intangible heritage. So conservation of rural landscape is important.

English Literary Week

Modern Era Convent, Janakpuri, recently celebrated an English Literary Week.

A host of activities was held during the week. Events held for the primary section included Pick n Tell, Know Thy Speech, story dramatisation and making decorative bookmarks with quotes and proverbs. The students of the senior section too enthusiastically participated in activities such as extempore debate. Students showcased their acting and literary skills in an inter-class drama competition. “Looks are deceptive” was the topic of the group discussion for students. Some well-thought out events included An interview with Wren and Martin and Walk the Talk. The efforts of the English faculty to develop language skills were applauded by one and all.

Croyance MUN 2019

Mayur Public School, IP Extension, in collaboration with Croyance organised a two-day Mun-Summit (Model United Nations conference) on its premises. MUN aims to develop an understanding of global issues in the next generation of leaders. More than 100 delegates from different schools and colleges of Delhi-NCR and delegates of MPS took part in the event. Students held discussions in simulations of United Nations Security Council, United Nations Human Rights Council and All India Political Party Meet. The committee members applauded the research and diplomatic acumen of the delegates from Mayur Public School. The international press covered the proceedings. Students took part in debates showcasing their research and public speaking skills. The summit culminated with the award ceremony. UNIDO Best Delegate award was given to committee from India and high commendation was given to Russia. UNHRC Best Delegate award was given to the committee from Costa Rica and high commendation was given to France. The AIPPM Best Delegate award was given to Arun Jaitely (Mayurian Abhinandan) and high commendation was given to Udhav Thakrey.

Declamation contest

Prabhjot Singh of Class 10, Guru Tegh Bahadur 3rd Centenary Public School, Mansarover Garden, won the first position in an inter-school declamation contest on the topic “I Demand A Safe Journey.”

As many as 31 Delhi schools took part in the competition at Gyan Mandir Public School, Naraina Vihar. It was held during the 5th United Nations Global Road Safety Week. The theme of the event was “Save Lives, Speak Up.” Prabhjot enthralled the audience with his passionate oration. He stressed on the need for every individual to abide by road safety rules. He concluded by saying that it was imperative to “become safety minded and not remain safety blinded.”

International Yoga Day

Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, organised a special assembly to celebrate International Yoga Day.

The guest for the day was Dr Anuna Bordoloi, clinical psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Noida. All participants performed asanas under the guidance of their mentor and showcased their skills. The guest appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to continue with such activities to stay fit. Principal Sheetal Labru encouraged each child to be a part of such events and understand that health is wealth. The students took part in a painting competition on the theme of yoga and its benefits. The assembly concluded with the school anthem and the national anthem.

