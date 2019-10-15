e-paper
Can there be any form of life on exoplanets?

Today, as per the NASA Explanet Archive, there are more than 4,000 exoplanets. Scientists are now evaluating potential chemical combinations that might indicate alien life.

Can far-away planets, much beyond the Earth’s solar system, support any form of life? Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, two of the three recipients of the 2019 Nobel physics prize, proved the existence of an exoplanet orbiting a star far beyond our solar system, by setting their telescopic sights on the Sun-like star 51 Pegasi almost more than two decades ago. Today, as per the NASA Explanet Archive, there are more than 4,000 exoplanets. Scientists are now evaluating potential chemical combinations that might indicate alien life.

 

