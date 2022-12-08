Mind Tree School students enact Kabuliwala play

Mind Tree School organised an annual day programme based on theme “Kabuliwala Beckons”. The programme was hosted by the students of Classes 1 and 2.

The event was graced by two eminent personalities from IIT Mandi— Prem Felix Siril and Jaspreet Kaur Randhawa, besides the school principal Harveen Kaur, director Sanjay Kumar and Arpana Sanjay Kumar.

After the auspicious lamp lighting ceremony followed by Ganesh Vandana, students of Class 2 enacted the popular story by Rabindranath Tagore - ‘Kabuliwala’. Scintillating dance performances and beautiful renditions complemented the play which made it a gala event.

The principal addressed the gathering and applauded the students on putting up such a grand event. She further accentuated the moral lesson that the play conveys about love that transcends all types of boundaries. Special mention was made of the teachers and administration department who worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth conduct of the function.

The event was brought to a close with the school song by the student council.