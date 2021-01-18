IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament

  • ﻿They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:06 PM IST

With sports being one of the key vision points of its chairman Dr AF Pinto, Ryan Group of Institutions lays a lot of emphasis upon on an all-round development of the children and nurtures each of them to the best of their capabilities.

They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.

Following this path, Aryan Kohli, a student of Class 9 student of Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram, won the best bowler award in the cricket tournament titled Octofab Bilateral Series, which was organised by Nishan Cricket Academy, Karnal.

Aryan was felicitated with a trophy, a medal and a certificate of achievement. The school has its own cricket team too which is guided by a good and qualified sports teacher. Aryan’s achievements are the fruits of continuous efforts put in by both the students and the guide.

While felicitating Aryan, School Head Ms N. Geeta Srinivasa appreciated his efforts and urged other students to get motivation from such a winner.

GDGPS, Dwarka, celebrates 2nd Fit India Week with zeal

GD Goenka Public School (GDGPS), Dwarka, celebrated the second ‘Fit India School Week’ with zeal. This movement aimed at altering the behaviour of the children from ‘passive screen time’ to ‘active field time’. The Day 1 commenced with the activities like free hand exercises, aerobics, zumba and rope skipping.

The second day began with yoga followed by open letter to youth of the nation titled Power of Fitness’ and an open show on topic ‘Exercise is a celebration of what your body can do, not a punishment for what you ate.’ A poster making activity on the topic Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ was organised on the third day while on the fourth day a symposium on diet and nutrition during pandemic was conducted.

An online quiz related to fitness/sports and virtual challenges of muscle strengthening exercises was held on the fifth day while sixth day was dedicated to family fitness. The students encouraged their parents to actively engage with them through physical activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, hosts webinar for young artists

SD Public School, East Punjabi Bagh, conducted a webinar to help its students visualize their creative world, be it dance, drama, music or art. Under the guidance of its chairman Dayal Chand Garg, manager Gopal Krishan Gupta and principal Umesh Kumar Chhikara, the school has been helping its young artists climb the success ladder step by step.

There were three eminent guest speakers for the event --professor Nuzhat Kazmi, the Dean of Faculty of Art at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Pankaj Guru, an international visual artist, and Fauzia Jamal, a research scholar. All of them spared their precious time to support the young aspirants. The workshop was live on YouTube and had 30,000 views in two days. It was appreciated much by the creative industry. One of its kind initiative, it engaged visual art professionals to interact with the secondary and senior secondary students

Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci has rightly said, “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen.”

A child is a born artist who needs guidance to canvas his/her feelings and thoughts. Emotions are more accurately revealed when presented artistically. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and each and every piece of art enlivens the surroundings to its fullest. Admiration and guidance are the two forces which give a boost to the children. The children enliven their thought process using various mediums like colours, sketches and shading.

The world has so much to share. Just keep your eyes open, recollect the emotions in tranquillity and spread the aura on the canvas with those lively hues and colours. The school is the right place which is the stepping stone for the success.

DLF Public School, Sahibabad, hosts Principals’ Roundtable meeting on pedagogical leadership

DLF Public School, Sahibabad, hosted a day-long Principals’ Roundatable meeting on pedagogical leadership for school leaders across Delhi-NCR.

To upgrade its educational paradigms, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had mandated learning outcome-based teaching-learning process for all its schools. The board lays emphasis upon the importance of school leaders assuming responsibilities as pedagogical leaders as their first priority.

Over 50 school principals from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon joined in and engaged in collaborative sessions and powerful reflection cycles to explore the true essence of being ‘leaders of learning’. It covered several significant elements in modern teaching-learning pedagogies and their implementation in enhancing the teaching-learning efficacy.

The roundtable was facilitated by Chitra Ravi, an educational visionary who has spent the last two decades crusading against mediocre practices in the education ecosystem.

In 2001, she founded a state-of-the-art educational research and innovation organization, Chrysalis, that envisions letting every child awaken his/her human potential.

Chitra stated that school leaders as educationists should not only be able to provide a conducive learning environment to children to identify their innate potential but also dream to ensure that every child becomes a lover of learning lifelong. Host school principal Seema Jerath said, ‘Education of affective domains – the heart and the spirit has been long overlooked.

There is a need to raise the emotional and spiritual quotient of our learners. A solitary fantasy can transform a million realities. The destiny of India is being shaped in our schools. You can count the seeds in an apple, but you can never tell how many apples you will get from that seed. Each school leader is that seed with limitless possibilities’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school students delhi school events
app
Close
e-paper
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
ht school

26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
ht school

You can find success on roads less travelled too

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • ﻿They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
ht school

Punjab school events: Youth fest concludes at KV

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
ht school

Maharashtra: Covid vaccine for general public after 6 months

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • The general population is expected to get the dose after it, which means the wait for them ranges between three and six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
ht school

HT PACE organises exclusive webinar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Season 2 of CSP will be divided in different categories as per the new curricular and pedagogical structure of the primary, middle and secondary school students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
ht school

Vaccines: Rescue team for immune systems

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • With India on the verge of joining the rest of the world by immunizing its population of 1.3 billion against covid-19, there couldn't be a better time and occasion to also understand what is vaccination?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Representational image.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ht school

Mumbai metro-3 car shed on salt pan plot: Whose land is it anyway?

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • The Uddhav Thackeray government allotted 102 acres of salt pan land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building an integrated car shed in Kanjurmarg, in east-central Mumbai, last year in a decision opposed by the Centre, which claimed ownership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcasing his creativity during the virtual activity.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: DPS kids showcase creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The little artists created art using twigs, dry leaves, pebbles, grass etc. The activity helped develop their motor skills and imagination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
The result announcement event started with the welcome address of host school principal Pravrajika Jnanaprana.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: RSMNV hosts inter-school contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the original celebration-related plans of the school but with the help of the patrons a special online platform was developed to hold various competitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ht school

First-come, first-serve round back for FYJC, says education dept

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • While the department had earlier decided to do away with the FCFS rounds this year, the decision was revoked owing to a large number of students still without seats after five admission rounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students participating in the 11th district-level wushu championship.(HT)
Students participating in the 11th district-level wushu championship.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Panchkula school hosts dist-level wushu contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Around 100 players from different schools of the district participated in the competitions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
ht school

Delhi school events: Kartik of Manav Rachna Int’l shines in golf contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Kartik again proved that persistence and determination are a sure way to success and glory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ht school

Riveting tales for young readers

By HTC | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Say Yes to good health and No to Germasura, the deadliest monster of them all, with this simple book that encourages you to think about hygiene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP