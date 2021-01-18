Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament
With sports being one of the key vision points of its chairman Dr AF Pinto, Ryan Group of Institutions lays a lot of emphasis upon on an all-round development of the children and nurtures each of them to the best of their capabilities.
They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
Following this path, Aryan Kohli, a student of Class 9 student of Ryan International School, Sector 31, Gurugram, won the best bowler award in the cricket tournament titled Octofab Bilateral Series, which was organised by Nishan Cricket Academy, Karnal.
Aryan was felicitated with a trophy, a medal and a certificate of achievement. The school has its own cricket team too which is guided by a good and qualified sports teacher. Aryan’s achievements are the fruits of continuous efforts put in by both the students and the guide.
While felicitating Aryan, School Head Ms N. Geeta Srinivasa appreciated his efforts and urged other students to get motivation from such a winner.
GDGPS, Dwarka, celebrates 2nd Fit India Week with zeal
GD Goenka Public School (GDGPS), Dwarka, celebrated the second ‘Fit India School Week’ with zeal. This movement aimed at altering the behaviour of the children from ‘passive screen time’ to ‘active field time’. The Day 1 commenced with the activities like free hand exercises, aerobics, zumba and rope skipping.
The second day began with yoga followed by open letter to youth of the nation titled Power of Fitness’ and an open show on topic ‘Exercise is a celebration of what your body can do, not a punishment for what you ate.’ A poster making activity on the topic Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ was organised on the third day while on the fourth day a symposium on diet and nutrition during pandemic was conducted.
An online quiz related to fitness/sports and virtual challenges of muscle strengthening exercises was held on the fifth day while sixth day was dedicated to family fitness. The students encouraged their parents to actively engage with them through physical activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
SDPS, East Punjabi Bagh, hosts webinar for young artists
SD Public School, East Punjabi Bagh, conducted a webinar to help its students visualize their creative world, be it dance, drama, music or art. Under the guidance of its chairman Dayal Chand Garg, manager Gopal Krishan Gupta and principal Umesh Kumar Chhikara, the school has been helping its young artists climb the success ladder step by step.
There were three eminent guest speakers for the event --professor Nuzhat Kazmi, the Dean of Faculty of Art at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Pankaj Guru, an international visual artist, and Fauzia Jamal, a research scholar. All of them spared their precious time to support the young aspirants. The workshop was live on YouTube and had 30,000 views in two days. It was appreciated much by the creative industry. One of its kind initiative, it engaged visual art professionals to interact with the secondary and senior secondary students
Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci has rightly said, “Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen.”
A child is a born artist who needs guidance to canvas his/her feelings and thoughts. Emotions are more accurately revealed when presented artistically. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and each and every piece of art enlivens the surroundings to its fullest. Admiration and guidance are the two forces which give a boost to the children. The children enliven their thought process using various mediums like colours, sketches and shading.
The world has so much to share. Just keep your eyes open, recollect the emotions in tranquillity and spread the aura on the canvas with those lively hues and colours. The school is the right place which is the stepping stone for the success.
DLF Public School, Sahibabad, hosts Principals’ Roundtable meeting on pedagogical leadership
DLF Public School, Sahibabad, hosted a day-long Principals’ Roundatable meeting on pedagogical leadership for school leaders across Delhi-NCR.
To upgrade its educational paradigms, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had mandated learning outcome-based teaching-learning process for all its schools. The board lays emphasis upon the importance of school leaders assuming responsibilities as pedagogical leaders as their first priority.
Over 50 school principals from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon joined in and engaged in collaborative sessions and powerful reflection cycles to explore the true essence of being ‘leaders of learning’. It covered several significant elements in modern teaching-learning pedagogies and their implementation in enhancing the teaching-learning efficacy.
The roundtable was facilitated by Chitra Ravi, an educational visionary who has spent the last two decades crusading against mediocre practices in the education ecosystem.
In 2001, she founded a state-of-the-art educational research and innovation organization, Chrysalis, that envisions letting every child awaken his/her human potential.
Chitra stated that school leaders as educationists should not only be able to provide a conducive learning environment to children to identify their innate potential but also dream to ensure that every child becomes a lover of learning lifelong. Host school principal Seema Jerath said, ‘Education of affective domains – the heart and the spirit has been long overlooked.
There is a need to raise the emotional and spiritual quotient of our learners. A solitary fantasy can transform a million realities. The destiny of India is being shaped in our schools. You can count the seeds in an apple, but you can never tell how many apples you will get from that seed. Each school leader is that seed with limitless possibilities’.
