Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest
Modern Era Convent, Janakpuri, organised Luminaire, an inter-school competition, on a virtual platform. The students took part in that competition with great enthusiasm even in the Covid-19 pandemic times.
That event provided an opportunity to the students to exhibit their talents. They participated in various events such as Masti Se Mastishk Tak: Mind Mapping, Not Everyone Has a Story, Effluxion, Rectitude of Life, Kaolin Craft, Fable on the Table and Rare Regalia. Activities such as Portraying Futuristic Vehicle, Fairy Tale Presentation, Clay Modelling, Time lapse: Then and Now, and Enactment of Corona Warriors were the highlights of the event.
The participants prepared zealously to excel in their respective events. All the events were organised live on Google Meet platform. The participants expressed themselves, their creativity and unbridled imagination and brought alive their emotions and created a palette of colours.
Their hard work, vivacity and brilliance were reflected fully through their performances.
All the participants exhibited great oratorical skills. They were judged on the basis of the theme, props, costume, expression, confidence, originality, creativity, innovation, and overall presentation.
All the students were felicitated with e-certificates. The competition truly gave yet another opportunity to all the participants to showcase and enhance their talents.
Ayush of Rotary Public School shines in archery championship
Ayush Rao, a student of Class 11 of Rotary Public School, Gurugram, participated in 10th National Indoor Archery Championship which was held in Amritsar in Punjab.
He secured the second position and won a silver medal. Ayush, a compound archer, played in under-17 category. He received a silver medal in five spot and team event. Apart from that, he also received a bronze medal in single spot.
School principal Sandeepa Rai and school staff always supported him to reach this level.
His trainer Chitranjan Kumar of Bow Freaks Academy played a major role in his career and helped him reach this level. His family is also a great support for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS rankings: Two IIT-Bombay courses slip out of top 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Dialogues: Experts discuss the challenges of reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Desai: Author whose word imagery evokes characters, moods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Students of Apeejay School shine in science fair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Students showcase their educational toys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: School of Excellence gets prestigious award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: St Joseph’s students showcase their talents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Aanchal International excels in shooting championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: State issues guidelines to tackle learning losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ganesh Pyne: The painter who blended fantasy with play of light and dark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruvani: ‘Educators must ensure that students get power to think freely’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises virtual Annual Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Learning science made fun at Kendriya Vidyalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai college to start cert course in hip-hop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox