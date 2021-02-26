Delhi school events: Ryan International School celebrates World Radio Day

Following the path shown by its chairman Dr. Augustine F. Pinto, Ryan International School, Sector – 40, Gurugram, has been organising various activities to ensure all-round development of its students.

This year, one such big event was the celebration of the World Radio Day 2021 on the theme Radio and Diversity. The students took part in that event with zeal. According to Unesco, radio stations should serve diverse communities and offer a wide range of programmes.

To celebrate the World Radio Day, the students participated in Coolest RJ competition held virtually on Ryan Station. RJs hosted a radio talk show where they selected the music to be played, or topic of discussion, by interacting with the audience and perform in a creative and innovative way.

In addition, Ryanites also took part in Declamation and JAM (Just A Minute) competition wherein they spoke about their favourite RJs of various radio stations. They also made colourful, bright and vibrant props to enhance their presentation. The students enthusiastically participated and whole heartedly enjoyed these different virtual activities.

School Head Shivali Sharma appreciated the efforts of Ryanites for their creative presentation and encouraged them to participate more in various activities for overall development of personality.

Radio is a medium of entertainment which permits millions of people to listen to the same joke at the same time, and yet remains lonesome. Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse.

At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach out to the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard.

MEC, Janakpuri, organises virtual inter-school contest

Modern Era Convent (MEC), Janakpuri, organised its inter-school competition titled Spectacle on a virtual platform.

On that occasion, the school conducted various activities such as Delineation, Natureza, Mosaic, Razzmatazzing, Salubrious Appetite, Suraksha Kavach etc to test the creative skills of the participants.

A fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness, those activities helped to bring out the uniqueness of each individual. The event provided a platform to all young learners to realise their potential in different domains while promoting fun, learning and a creative environment. The students of different schools set the virtual platform on fire with their powerful performances for the winning title. All the participants were at their best. Spontaneity and confidence were their hallmarks.

The students left the judges awe-struck as they presented their talent so immaculately and effortlessly. They were applauded for their superb performances. In the end, the winners and participants were awarded certificates. The event was a learning experience for one and all.

Taaran of JPS, Greater Noida, shines in tech event

Taaran Chandna, a student Class 12 of Jaypee Public School (JPS), Greater Noida, under the guidance of PGT physics Sandeep Verma, made an app on the theme Smart Transport and Pollution Control for parking to tackle crowd and pollution issues. Taaran did so while participating in an online competition titled Technovation Hackathon organised by Sharda University.

That competition was organised to promote coding-based applications and programming to solve environment and human problems. That competition was held under many themes such as Smart Citizen and Governance, Smart Safety Security and Surveillance, Smart Health and Hygiene, Smart Transport and Pollution Control. Taaran was shortlisted in best ten teams and secured 6th position out of 300 schools from all over India. He also got a cash prize of ₹ 4,000 for it.