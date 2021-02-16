IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day
The students as well as their grandparents took part in the event with zeal
The students as well as their grandparents took part in the event with zeal
ht school

Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day

On that occasion, the students performed various activities for their grandparents with gratitude and zest.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST

The students of Central Academy International School (CAIS), Dwarka, celebrated Grandparents Day on a virtual platform and expressed their love and understanding of this special bond shared between their grandparents and them.

On that occasion, the students of the primary wing performed various activities for their grandparents with gratitude and zest.

They recited poems, jazzed up to foot-tapping songs, sang melodious songs, and also displayed their culinary skills by cooking scrumptious snacks for their grandparents.

The grandparents have ears that really listen, arms that always hug and hold, love that’s never ending, and a heart that’s made of gold.

The Grandparents are the true anchor and reservoir of blessings for our families. There cannot be a better way of inculcating love and gratitude in the hearts of young ones for their grandparents than dedicating a day especially for them.

Grandparents are a timeless treasure bestowed on us by the Almighty. They are every family’s prized possessions.

The love children receive from their grandparents can’t be compared to any riches of the world.

Arnav of MSMS shines in national-level karate championship

Arnav Jain, a student of Class 9 of Mahavir Senior Model School (MSMS), Delhi, brought laurels to his alma mater by winning the silver medal in the national-level Karate Championship organized by the School Games Federation of India.

His other achievements are: one Delhi state gold medal, two Delhi state silver medals, numerous zonal championship gold medals, and a black belt in karate. Arnav received a cheque of 1.9 lakh from Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at a prize distribution ceremony organised at Chhatrasal Stadium by the directorate of education and sports branch of the Delhi government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi schools delhi school events
Close
The students as well as their grandparents took part in the event with zeal
The students as well as their grandparents took part in the event with zeal
ht school

Delhi school events: Students of CAIS celebrate virtual Grandparents Day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:01 PM IST
On that occasion, the students performed various activities for their grandparents with gratitude and zest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students appear for the SSC exam at a Mahim school in March 2020. This year, the exams have been postponed to April amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. HT PHOTO
Students appear for the SSC exam at a Mahim school in March 2020. This year, the exams have been postponed to April amid the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. HT PHOTO
ht school

Class 10 students of Mumbai want 50% marks from internal tests

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:38 PM IST
60% of respondents said they studied only half the syllabus; face difficulties in online learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reopening of Mumbai University colleges deferred.
Reopening of Mumbai University colleges deferred.
ht school

Mumbai University colleges will stay online till Feb 22

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
University officials said a circular will be released with confirmation from civic authorities to inform colleges about the reopening protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As part of the programme, talks on career counselling and yoga sessions were organised.
As part of the programme, talks on career counselling and yoga sessions were organised.
ht school

Punjab school events: NSS camp at Shishu Niketan draws to a close

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The main focus of the camp was on the cleanliness drive which was inaugurated by mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) School teacher Smritee, principal Anju Puri and ISA coordinator Jyotsna Jha with the award certificate and trophy.
(L-R) School teacher Smritee, principal Anju Puri and ISA coordinator Jyotsna Jha with the award certificate and trophy.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS gets international school award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:31 PM IST
The school received this award for its outstanding efforts made in the field of global education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees in PPE kits sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. SATISH BATE/HT PHOTO
Employees in PPE kits sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. SATISH BATE/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai Colleges await final word from local bodies before reopening

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Staff and students will be brought to colleges in a phased manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work on at the Rajabai Tower in Fort, Mumbai . BHUSHAN KOYANDE/ HT
Work on at the Rajabai Tower in Fort, Mumbai . BHUSHAN KOYANDE/ HT
ht school

Maharashtra education department defers RTE admissions

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The department will announce the revised schedule in the next few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Online learning plays a significant role in helping us adopt the increasingly digitalised world.
Online learning plays a significant role in helping us adopt the increasingly digitalised world.
ht school

‘Students retain more information during online lessons’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Suman Sharma, PRT, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Baddowal Cantonment, sheds light on the benefits on online classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students during the prize distribution at Manav Mangal High School. HT PHOTO
Students during the prize distribution at Manav Mangal High School. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Appreciation day held at Manav Mangal School

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:07 PM IST
A total of 250 students were appreciated for their performance in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The speakers shared their experiences and gave effective tips to the students.
The speakers shared their experiences and gave effective tips to the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: Hansraj Model School organises annual career week

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:31 PM IST
On the six-day-long mega event eminent speakers elaborated on the scope of different career options.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students from across the country can register for the essay competition by March 15, 2021. FILE PHOTO
Students from across the country can register for the essay competition by March 15, 2021. FILE PHOTO
ht school

All-India essay competition for school students on the cards

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The competition aims to give the students of classes 8 to 12 an opportunity to voice their ideas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts at the Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) said while students applied for the course under EWS quota in February 2020, many youngsters lost jobs during the lockdown, straining family income. FILE PHOTO
Experts at the Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE) said while students applied for the course under EWS quota in February 2020, many youngsters lost jobs during the lockdown, straining family income. FILE PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Dip in demand for engineering; no takers for 55K college seats

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:38 PM IST
45% seats in first-year BTech courses vacant; vacancy in MTech courses stands at 55.2%: CET cell data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty three schools participated in this virtual event spanning through two days.
Twenty three schools participated in this virtual event spanning through two days.
ht school

Mumbai school events: NL Dalmia High School holds inter-school virtual event

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The event, named Athena, had eight different programmes including masterchef and artholics among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, Ludhiana, participating in a painting contest.
Students of Sri Guru Hargobind Public School, Thakkarwal, Ludhiana, participating in a painting contest.
ht school

Punjab school events: SGHPS children exhibit their artistic skills

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
As many as 60 students participated in the painting competition organised by the school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanities stream students can consider careers like law, public policy, cyber law and international law, says career counseller Jitin Chawla
Humanities stream students can consider careers like law, public policy, cyber law and international law, says career counseller Jitin Chawla
ht school

Know the facts that may help you choose right career path

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Career counsellor Jitin Chawla answers queries that will help students choose the right career path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP