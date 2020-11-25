DPS- Gurugram celebrates 19th founder’s day

ht-school

Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram, celebrated its 19th Founder’s Day with immense pride. The celebration was an unusual experience in the form of an electronic compilation titled ‘Reflections…19@dpsBytes’.

The presentation started with an address from school pro-vice chairperson Ms. Dhara Jaipuria who talked about the importance of the day.This was followed by a message from Dhara Jaipuria and Ravi Jaipuria, the patrons of the school. School managing committee member Devyani Jaipuria reminisced about her childhood memories associated with the institution and how it holds a special place in her life.

School director-principal, Aditi Misra, in her address, congratulated the faculty members, staff, students and the alumni for their invaluable contribution. Misra expressed her gratitude to the parent community for its support extended towards the various initiatives of the school. Looking back at the past achievements, from the school’s inception till date, the team of founder teachers also expressed its exceptional experiences. The school firmly believes that the show must go on and it deserves its moment in the limelight, albeit online, undeterred by the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.