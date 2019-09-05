From the archives of the Hindustan Times: September 5, 2019

ht-school

Legislatures, ministries for Union areas voted (1962)

New Delhi- By amending the Constitution for the fourteenth time, the Lok Sabha today (September 4) voted for the creation of legislatures and councils of ministers for Union Territories, but rejected the demand for a similar set-up for Delhi.

Opposing the demand, both Prime Minister Nehru and Home Minister Shastri argued that because of Delhi’s special problems, it could not be put on the same level as other Union Territories. They, however, promised to consider improvements in the existing set-up which had not worked satisfactorily.

The Constitution (Fourteenth) Amendment Bill also provides that former French possessions of Pondicherry, Karikal, Mahe and Yanam, which became territories of the Union with the ratification of the Treaty of Cession on August 18, will be specified as the Union Territory of Pondicherry. Similarly, Goa, Daman and Diu will form another Union Territory with a separate legislature.

Communist amendments seeking to provide for a legislative assembly for Delhi and merger of the former French possessions with adjoining States were defeated by 292 votes to 22 and 286 votes to 33 respectively. Another amendment seeking to delete the provision for nomination of members to the legislatures was also rejected.

The Prime Minister opposed the demand for merger of Pondicherry with Madras and stated that former French possessions would remain a separate entity and that there would be no change in the position so long as it was not demanded and approved by the people in these areas. So far as he knew the large majority of the people in Pondicherry wanted to keep a separate entity.

India annex Asian Games football crown (1962)

Jakarta- India capped their achievements in the fourth Asian Games with a 2-1 victory over South Korea in the final of the football tournament here today (September 4), a few hours before the meet concluded with a ceremonial parade in the main Senajan Stadium.

India took the lead in the 17th minute through outside-right P. K. Banerjee, and three minutes later, centre-forward Jarnail Singh added to the score.

There was no further scoring on either side for a long period, and it seemed as though India might finish the encounter without any goal scored against them, when, just five minutes before the final whistle inside-right Cha beat the stone wall of Indian ‘keeper Thangaraj to reduce the margin.

In the remaining five minutes, the Koreans went all out for the equalizer, but the Indians survived to add another gold medal to their tally-the 4th, including one awarded to Padam Bahadur Mall by a jury of three as “the best boxer” of the Games.

Viking-2 lands on Mars, sends photos (1976)

California- The first two photographs of Mars sent back by Viking-II today (September 4) show a desert terrain similar to the landing site of the earlier probe, Viking-1, Mission Control announced here.

A spokesman said all communications with both modules of Viking-II were restored, and the first two pictures showed a sandy surface strewn with boulders of various kinds, some sharp-edged and others round and sponge-like in appearance.

The fact that the pictures were transmitted successfully indicated that the main antenna on the orbiting section was again directed towards the earth and the communications problems were solved, he added.

The section was thrown out of position yesterday at the moment of separation of the two parts and the antenna was pointing to space, cutting off normal communication between earth and the landing module.

The first photographs were very clear, showing that the first camera on the module was working well. They consisted of a shot of the landing spot showing one of the module’s legs and a panoramic view.

Over the next few days, Viking II will continue to take photographs of the area around the site and will not begin biological experiments in the search for life until a week’s time.

