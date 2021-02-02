Impeachment of Trump: All eyes on US Senate
Article One of the US Constitution lays down a means to punish and remove a president if he or she is found guilty of "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours. Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building. In the past two US presidents were impeached: Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998).
A walk to remember inside iconic BMC building
- This is the first time that Mumbai civic body has opened doors of its 128- year-old headquarters for tourists through guided tours.
Maharashtra: 600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest
- The teacher groups have shown support to farmer and labour unions fighting against the new laws and also raised their voice against the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).
