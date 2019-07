Whether it was the SK1 pressure suit which Yuri Gagarin wore on his first mission, or the A7-LB used on the Apollo lunar mission, spacesuits deserve a special place in the history of man’s exploratory quests beyond our lovely planet. Without the assistance of protective outfits, these pioneering travelers would not have gone far in their missions. Here’s an enlightening look back at the evolution of spacesuits.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 11:53 IST