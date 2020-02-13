Land of Scenic Beauty: Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

ht-school

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:31 IST

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, (DNHDD), is a union territory in western India.The territory is made up of four separate geographical entities Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and the island of Diu. All four areas were part of Portuguese India and came under Indian administration in the mid 20th century.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is composed of four distinct areas located in Western India. Dadra is a small enclave within the state of Gujarat. Nagar Haveli is a C shaped enclave located between the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra which contains a counter enclave of Gujarat around the village of Maghval. Daman is an enclave on the coast of Gujarat and Diu is an island off the coast of Gujarat.