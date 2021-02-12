IND USA
Work on at the Rajabai Tower in Fort, Mumbai . BHUSHAN KOYANDE/ HT
ht school

Maharashtra education department defers RTE admissions

The department will announce the revised schedule in the next few days.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:59 PM IST

The Maharashtra education department has postponed the online application process for admissions under Right To Education (RTE) quota to give the schools a few more days to register and verify their data for the 25% seats reserved under the quota for academic year 2021-22.

“The department is likely to announce a revised schedule in the next few days. Parents will be notified about the same and the online admission portal would then open for registrations,” said an official from the civic education department which conducts RTE admissions in Mumbai.

The education department had earlier planned to open applications for the quota from February 9. While the registration process for parents was expected to continue until February 26, selected candidates were asked to submit their documents between March 9 and March 26.

However, with several schools eligible for admissions under the quota still not registering for admissions, the department has extended the deadline for the same, thus postponing the entire admission schedule.

In Mumbai, only 232 of the 360 eligible schools have registered so far.

This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in accordance with vacant seats in schools across the state. Students can then claim admissions against vacant seats. In case there are seats vacant even after admissions under the waiting list are over, remaining students can be allotted on a lottery basis.

