Mahatma Gandhi: An inspiring human

He was the leader of India’s non- violent independence movement against the British rule and organised a boycott against British institutions in peaceful forms of civil disobedience.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:24 IST
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar
Mahatma Gandhi, also known as ‘Bapu’ was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar in Gujrat. He went to England to study law.
Mahatma Gandhi, also known as 'Bapu' was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar in Gujrat. He went to England to study law.
         

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as ‘Bapu’ was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar in Gujrat. He went to England to study law.

He worked selflessly for many years to achieve independence for our country. He was the leader of India’s non- violent independence movement against the British rule and organised a boycott against British institutions in peaceful forms of civil disobedience.

Gandhi’s non- violent methods of protest influence me a lot. He encouraged people to do their work on their own without depending on others. The courage and determination that Mahatma Gandhi showed to the world during the peaceful pursuit of his dreams made him a source of motivation for me.

Despite enduring a multitude of hardships on his pursuit of truth, Gandhi knew that in the end, the truth always prevails. His simple living and simplicity of ideas is a source of inspiration for all.

I remember his quote, “The future depends on what we do in the present.”

So taking stimulation from his quotes, I am trying to become a better human being in my life.

(Author Abhishek Kumar is a Class 9 student at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh. Views expressed here are personal.)

