Measles virus destroys immune system’s memory of past infections

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:59 IST

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study which cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne disease.The researchers, including those from the Howard Hughes Medical Centre in the US, analysed blood from 77 unvaccinated children from the Netherlands before and after a measles outbreak swept through their community.