e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Measles virus destroys immune system’s memory of past infections

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study which cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne disease.

ht-school Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
(AFP)
         

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study which cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne disease.The researchers, including those from the Howard Hughes Medical Centre in the US, analysed blood from 77 unvaccinated children from the Netherlands before and after a measles outbreak swept through their community.

 

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News