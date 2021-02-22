IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
ht school

Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams

The university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Barely six weeks since colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) started first-year classes for postgraduate (PG) courses, the university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10. Colleges said not only is the varsity flouting the 90-day working period before conducting exams, but is also offering very little clarity to colleges about the exams.

“Most colleges were completing the admission process for first-year Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Science (MSc) courses until January 15, and classes began only in the third week of January. Now the latest circular by university’s examination department is asking us to conduct exams before March 10 and announce results by March 15. How is this possible?” said coordinator of MCom department of a suburban college.

This year, admissions to most courses in higher education sector got delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown and confusion over reservation quotas. In colleges that managed to fill up their seats through the in-house quota, admissions to postgraduate courses were completed by December 2020 and classes began in the first week of January 2021. However, in many cases, colleges had to wait till January 15 to complete admission process and start classes.

“While MCom and MA lectures have been conducted online, students from the MSc-IT department have barely completed 40% practical classes. How can we conduct examination for these students without even completing basic curriculum?” asked the principal of a south Mumbai college on condition of anonymity. Officials from the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) said the circular is not binding in terms of the date mentioned. “We have told colleges to hold the examination by March 10 but in case colleges approach us seeking an extension of examination deadline, we will consider their case,” said Vinod Patil, director BoEE, MU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai university college mumbai colleges
Close
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
ht school

Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Amid complaints, the regulation which grants powers to private schools to fix fees and doesn’t give much scope for parents to intervene is the bone of contention: Experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
ht school

Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
ht school

Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The activity turned out to be a great learning experience for the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
ht school

DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Students who obtained A1 grade were lauded by the school authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The three-month-long programme witnessed the students visiting their peers and parents and teachers working together to ensure holistic development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Since January, schools across the country have reopened in phased manner for senior students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
ht school

Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
While fee payment in instalments and part-waiver of fees were introduced in some institutes, some colleges sought help from their alumni to raise funds for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
The students, along with their parents, went to the school and paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati on the occassion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
ht school

Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
This remarkable American explorer is widely credited for having first reached the North Pole, though his ex-colleague Frederick Cook and several others since then had disputed Peary’s claim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
ht school

Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The school received this award during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
ht school

Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Children offered prayers, flew kites and participated in various activities on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
ht school

Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Students gave speeches and recited shlokas for the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
ht school

Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about this natural phenomenon visible near the North and South Poles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP