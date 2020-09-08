National Teachers Day: Kids pay tribute to educators

ht-school

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:56 IST

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Teachers’ Day celebrations took place online. Students from across the region made cards, recited poems and sang songs for warriors who are ensuring that their education isn’t getting affected amid the pandemic.

BVM

Ludhiana : Students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir(BVM) School, Chandigarh Road, recited prayers in praise of their gurus and made cards and posters for them. Tisha and Loveleen of Class 12 hosted the virtual games session organised for teachers.

RAM LAL BHASIN SCHOOL

Ludhiana : Students of Ram Lal Bhasin Public School, Dugri, showed their gratitude towards their teachers by making cards and paintings for them. They also wrote poems dedicated to them.

MGM PUBLIC SCHOOL

Ludhiana : MGM Public School teachers expressed their views on the principles and contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion. They also sang songs and spoke about the contributions of teachers to the society.

Ryan International School

Ludhiana : The school council of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, conducted a virtual assembly. Students recited poems and gave speeches. They also entertained teachers with stand up comedy.

SACRED SOUL CONVENT

Ludhiana : During an online activity, students of Sacred Soul Convent Senior Secondary School, Dugri, Dhandra Road, were also told about the life and contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

HVM CONVENT

ludhiana : The students of HVM Convent Senior Secondary School paid tributes to their teachers through various activities including card-making and poem recitation.

BCM KINDERGARTEN

Ludhiana : Students of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, made greeting cards, book marks and scrolls for their teachers.

DARSHAN ACADEMY

Ludhiana : The Class 12 students of Darshan Academy organised a special assembly for their teachers wherein they gave song and dance performances.

GGSPS

Ludhiana : Taking necessary precautions amid the pandemic, teachers of Guru Gobind Singh Public School(GGSPS), Pakhowal Road, celebrated the day on campus to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s former President, scholar and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. They sang, danced, and played games.