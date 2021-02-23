IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
According to a senior official, approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Bloomberg File
According to a senior official, approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Bloomberg File
ht school

No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS

The MNVS has demanded the release of an updated list of approved fees for higher education institutes, including concessional rates for reserved category students.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:08 PM IST

Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) have raised concerns over the state fee regulating authority (FRA) not considering separate brackets for reserved category applicants in undergraduate professional courses. In a letter addressed to the state FRA as well as the admissions authority, the state common entrance test (CET) cell, MNVS has demanded that FRA release an updated list of approved fees for higher education institutes, keeping in mind concessional fees for students from reserved categories.

“FRA is a statutory body of the government of Maharashtra, so they can’t just fix fees for open category students, but also need to consider students from reserved categories. Over the years, this has discouraged more students from financially backward sections to apply for professional courses altogether,” said Santosh Gangurde, state vice-president, MNVS.

Established in 2004, FRA is a quasi-judicial body responsible for regulating the fees of all unaided private professional colleges in the state. Every year, institutes submit proposals for changing their fee structure to the authority, which considers a number of indicators such as nature of the course, number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure and other facilities at the college before fixing the fees. Colleges then have to display this approved fee structure on their website for students to check at the time of admission.

A senior official from FRA, on condition of anonymity, told HT that they are concerned with the course conducted by a particular college and expenditure incurred. “Approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Reimbursement of fees or giving the option of scholarship to students in need, especially those from reserved categories, is looked after by the social justice department. We do not decide, nor is there a provision in the Act to fix a separate fee structure for those in reserved categories,” said the official.

Members of MNVS have also highlighted the lack of representation from the minority or social welfare departments as part of the FRA core committee. “We will take this up with the government as well,” added Gangurde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ug course ug course fee admission for professional course
Close
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai schools seek 50% weightage for Class 10 internal exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Currently, the written component for the board exams is 80% and the internal component, which incudes oral and practical, is 20% in each subject.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: ‘Drive-thru’ spring carnival at BCM Arya

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The students expressed their zeal by blowing whistles, shaking pompoms, and waving flags.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school magazine was released by the principal and the guests during the event.
The school magazine was released by the principal and the guests during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates Protsahan Parv to felicitate students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A pivotal moment that marked the event was the release of the school magazine by the guests and principal Rashmi Raj Biswal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, only a tiny portion of robots is humanoid like you see in the movies. REUTERS
Currently, only a tiny portion of robots is humanoid like you see in the movies. REUTERS
ht school

AI and Robots: Now and future of technology

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Robots that function with the help of artificial intelligence to carry out mechanical tasks are used in fields ranging from medicine to military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
ht school

Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Amid complaints, the regulation which grants powers to private schools to fix fees and doesn’t give much scope for parents to intervene is the bone of contention: Experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
ht school

Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
ht school

Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The activity turned out to be a great learning experience for the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
ht school

DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Students who obtained A1 grade were lauded by the school authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The three-month-long programme witnessed the students visiting their peers and parents and teachers working together to ensure holistic development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Since January, schools across the country have reopened in phased manner for senior students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
ht school

Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
While fee payment in instalments and part-waiver of fees were introduced in some institutes, some colleges sought help from their alumni to raise funds for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
The students, along with their parents, went to the school and paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati on the occassion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
ht school

Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
This remarkable American explorer is widely credited for having first reached the North Pole, though his ex-colleague Frederick Cook and several others since then had disputed Peary’s claim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP