IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Path-breaking modernist artist
Bhupen Khakar
Bhupen Khakar
ht school

Path-breaking modernist artist

  • This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST

BHUPEN KHAKHAR: This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.

Bhupen Khakhar spent his boyhood in the area called Khetwadi with his parents and three siblings. His father, Parmanand, was an engineer who died when Bhupen was only four years old. The Khakhars were originally artisans who came from the Portuguese colony of Diu.


Education and early career


Bhupen Khakhar was the first member of his family to attend the University of Bombay. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Bombay in 1954, Bachelor of Commerce in 1956 and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounts and Auditing in 1958. He worked as an accountant for many years, partnering with Bharat Parikh and Associates in Baroda, Gujarat.


Interest in art


Aside from work, Khakhar pursued his artistic inclinations in free time. In 1958, he met the poet and painter Gulam Mohammed Sheikh who encouraged him to enroll for a two-year Master’s in Art Criticism course at MS University, Baroda in 1962. As a result, Khakhar soon became a core figure in the Baroda School; a group of figurative painters who were influential around that time.


Career as artist


Khakhar’s oil paintings were often narrative and autobiographical. Exhibitions of his art works began in 1965. By the 1980s, he was holding solo shows in London, Berlin, Amsterdam and Tokyo. Khakhar’s paintings often contained learned references to themes from Indian mythology as well as imaginative and deeply personal references.


The artist’s work celebrated the day to day struggles of the common man. He took special care to reproduce the environments of small shops in these paintings and revealed a talent for seeing and depicting the intriguing within the mundane. Aspects of gender definitions and gender identity were also major themes of his work.


In the 1990s, Khakhar began experimenting more with water colours and grew increasingly confident in both expression and technique. He was a long standing personal friend of British painter, Howard Hodgkin who often visited him.Though he was influenced by the British Pop movement, Khakhar understood that western versions of Pop Art would not fare the same in India then.


Recognition


In 2000, Khakhar was honoured with the Prince Claus Award at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam. Among other honours, he won the Asian Council’s Starr Foundation Fellowship, 1986 and the Padma Shri in 1984.


The accomplished artist passed away in Baroda on August 8, 2003.


Three retrospectives held in his honour included A Tribute to Bhupen Khakhar at the Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, in 2004; Retrospective, National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai in 2003 and Bhupen Among Friends: A Tribute to Bhupen Khakhar by Friends: Amit Ambalal, Jogen Chowdhury, Anju Dodiya, Atul Dodiya and more at Gallery Chemould, Mumbai in 2005. In 2016, Tate Modern presented You Can’t Please All, the first international retrospective of Khakhar’s works since his death. The 1981 painting after which the Tate Modern exhibition is named, You Can’t Please All, takes its title from a fable by Aesop.

SOURCE: jnaf.org, Wikipedia

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Bhupen Khakar
Bhupen Khakar
ht school

Path-breaking modernist artist

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simrat Kaur
Simrat Kaur
ht school

Simrat of SMGS, Meera Bagh, shines in Fotografia contest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • The students of Class 8 of St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School (SMGS), Meera Bagh, participated in Fotografia 2020, a virtual inter-school photography competition organised by Bosco Public School.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE )
Representational image. (HT FILE )
ht school

Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • As parents worry, experts advise offline activities; say some kids need medical help, counselling
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special assembly in progress at MGM Public School , Ludhiana.
A special assembly in progress at MGM Public School , Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
Over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12 participated in the conference with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sia Kapoor
Sia Kapoor
ht school

Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
Alpana Baveja, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Sector-51, Gurugram
ht school

Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
ht school

Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
Dr Madhura Patil gets the first vaccine shot in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray at BKC on Saturday.(HT Photo )
ht school

26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation.(HT)
ht school

Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
Success can be achieved by following one’s dream and doing what he/she loves, say Rhino Records founders Akash Kadiyan (left) and Devashish Jindal.(HT)
ht school

You can find success on roads less travelled too

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The first part of this new series features Devashish Jindal and Akash Kadiyan who have founded the entertainment firm Rhino Records that makes catchy video songs that promote India’s diverse regional music, culture and talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
Class 9 student Aryan Kohli, centre, won the best bowler award.(HT)
ht school

Delhi school events: Aryan of Ryan International shines in cricket tournament

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • ﻿They are not only equipped to achieve good ranks in the academics field but also are equally trained to their best potential for performing well in their extracurricular activities including sports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
Kendriya Vidyalaya.(Hindustan Times)
ht school

Punjab school events: Youth fest concludes at KV

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • A plethora of activities were organised during the festival like aerobics, taekwondo, karate, kickboxing, yoga, poster making, slogan writing and poem recitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
Representational image.( HT PHOTO)
ht school

Maharashtra: Covid vaccine for general public after 6 months

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • The general population is expected to get the dose after it, which means the wait for them ranges between three and six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
Ahlcon Group of Schools director and NPSC ex-chairperson Dr. Ashok K Pandey (in pic) was the guest of honour and main speaker.(HT)
ht school

HT PACE organises exclusive webinar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • Season 2 of CSP will be divided in different categories as per the new curricular and pedagogical structure of the primary, middle and secondary school students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP