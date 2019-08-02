ht-school

Anyone who has studied basic Chemistry would be familiar with the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements, that was first published by Russian scientist Dmitri Mendeleev on February 17, 1869. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation has declared 2019 as the Year of the Periodic Table, in recognition of its 150th anniversary. Here is a peep into its exciting journey.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The tabular column helps understand the properties and atomic numbers of chemical elements as they are arranged in a systematic order. The arrangements of elements in the table, based on properties and atomic mass, helped scientists save save time in choosing the elements for their experiments rather than testing them individually.

MULTIFACETED GENIUS

Born to Ivan Pavlovich Mendeleev and Mariya Dmitrievna Mendeleev on February 8, 1834 in the small Siberian town of Tobolsk, Dmitri One of the founders of the Russian Chemical Society (now the Mendeleev Russian Chemical Society) in 1868, Mendeleeva is credited with having introduced the metric system to the Russia Empire.

