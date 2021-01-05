e-paper
Punjab school events: Amity International showcase scientific innovations

Punjab school events: Amity International showcase scientific innovations

Navya Tuli and Harishwar Singh Brar of Grade 8 developed a bi-directional sensor.

ht-school Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A student of Amity International School, Mohali, taking part in the online science festival.
A student of Amity International School, Mohali, taking part in the online science festival.
         

Students of classes 7 and 8 of Amity International School, Mohali, took part in an online science festival organised by the Innovation Hub, Pushpa Gujral Science City, in collaboration with Grassroots Innovations Augmentation Network (GIAN). The young innovators competed against 218 students from across the state.

Navya Tuli and Harishwar Singh Brar of Grade 8 developed a bi-directional sensor.

Baani and Natansh of Class 7 created a mechanism to reduce toxic emissions from vehicles.

The festival gave children a chance to explore the logical and analytical bent of their minds.

Green Land kids welcomed back

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 on Monday. The teachers welcomed the students online and offline by wishing them happy new year and playing a welcome song.

Principal Baldeep Pandher wished all the students and teachers a happy and prosperous New Year.

Colour recognition activity for DPS kids

The tiny tots of Nursery of Delhi Public School,Chandigarh, celebrated Brown Colour Day.

They were dressed in different shades of brown and showcased their communication skills by participating in the ‘show and tell’ activity during the online class. They also enjoyed making teddy bears with wool pasting.

KBDAV-7 pupils take integrity pledge

Students of classes 9 and 10 of KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, participated in a slogan writing contest organised on the theme of Unified India.

As many as 50 NSS volunteers took a pledge to keep the country united. They also promised themselves and the nation that they would fulfil their duty of maintaining India’s integrity and strength.

