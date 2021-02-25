IND USA
A student of Amity International School, Mohali, cleaning his home.
Punjab school events: Amity kids resolve to keep environment clean

During a virtual cleanliness drive, the students of the school were told the importance of keeping the surroundings clean through storytelling and a presentation.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST

To create awareness among the students regarding cleanliness and its benefits, Amity International School, Mohali, organised a virtual cleanliness drive’ The students were involved in various activities such as conducting a cleanliness campaign in the vicinity of their houses,

They were told the importance of keeping one’s surroundings clean through storytelling and a presentation. The students interacted with the supporting staff of the school and applauded the hard work put in by them in keeping the school premises clean and green. Later, the tiny tots took a resolution that they will keep the environment clean, segregate the waste and also encourage others to do the same.

St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh

An interactive, motivational, and fun-filled session to teach traffic rules to students of Classes 11 and 12 was organised by the road safety club of St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh.

Motivational speaker Mohinder Kaur Kataria shared real-life experiences to motivate students to take their own lives seriously both on and off the roads. She acquainted the students with the mental and emotional trauma that families undergo due to untoward accidents on roads. She also shared the information about the 32nd road safety month that was recently observed in the tricity.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, Chandigarh traffic department, recapitulated all the traffic rules taught to students through his songs. He made students learn lyrics of songs on the need to wear helmets, follow speed limits, and the consequences of not following them. Through his songs, he made the students and the staff of the school take a pledge to follow all the traffic rules sincerely.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur informed students about various activities held during the 32nd traffic awareness week such as nukkad natak, walk-a-thon, cyclothon. She also insisted on the need to be patient on roads especially during the rush hours and requested the students to follow all the traffic rules even in the absence of traffic police officials on roads.

To conclude the enlightening session, a Powerpoint presentation highlighting all the traffic rules and signs was shown to help children revise all that they had learned about traffic rules during the session.

Principal Monica Chawla thanked the Chandigarh traffic police department and Mohinder Kaur Kataria on behalf of the school management for their endeavour to educate students on traffic rules and the need to follow them. She also said that such life-enriching sessions would continue to be a part of the teaching-learning process in the school.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

To observe road safety awareness month, students of Classes 6 to 8 of AKSIPS-45 Smart School drew posters and wrote slogans on the need to follow the safety rules.

A short video on road safety rules and measures to be taken to be safe was prepared by the teachers which was later shared with all students.

Doon Public School, Panchkula

The school, in association with CBSE, observed Matrabhasha Diwas to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

The main idea behind this was to promote dissemination of mother language of all and to create awareness among the masses, regarding varied linguistic and cultural traditions.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

An online class show on the topic: Different means of transportation was organised by AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, for Nursery class students.

The objective was to develop and strengthen cognitive and verbal skills in children. This also helped inculcate confidence in them for public speaking.

St Soldiers School, Panchkula

To enhance students’ confidence and communication skills, a virtual show and tell activity was organised for the students of LKG of St Soldiers School, Sector 16, Panchkula.

Students, with the help of creative props, explained important concepts such day and night, weather, seasons, aquatic animals, animal homes etc.

Teachers appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Skaters of the school bagged nine gold medals in the 34th Haryana State Roller Hockey Championship held for U-11 boys and girls.

The event was held at Blue Bird School, Sector 16, Panchkula. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated team coach Satyawan for the splendid performance of the team.

Sanvi Bansal, Yug Gupta, Mayank Peeyush Verma, Dhruv Sharma and Kapish, of Class 5; Arindam of Class 4; Medhansh and Manav of Class 3 won the gold medals.



