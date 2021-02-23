Punjab school events: ‘Drive-thru’ spring carnival at BCM Arya

IND USA
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
The students expressed their zeal by blowing whistles, shaking pompoms, and waving flags.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:35 PM IST

BCM Arya Model Senior Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, organised ‘Spring carnival – A ‘drive-thru’ fiesta’ to allow the kindergarten students to visit the school.

The students expressed their zeal by blowing whistles, shaking pompoms, and waving flags. They also played games such as ‘ball toss’, ‘ring-toss’, and ‘airplane glider’ from their respective car windows.

All the waste paper generated during the event will be sent to a recycling unit.

Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

The students and teachers of Atam Public Senior Secondary School, Atam Nagar, Model Town, Ludhiana, celebrated International Mother Language Day and Bhasha Sangam Divas to pay respect to their mother tongue ie Punjabi.

Students of Class 8 conversed in four different languages: English, Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu. Teachers sang songs in these four languages.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mohali

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-area, Zirakpur, celebrated World Thinking Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Baden Powell, the founder of Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Principal Deepika Sandhu highlighted the significance of the theme of World Thinking Day 2021: Stand together for peace. Ravindra Kaur, PRT, threw light on the life and achievements of Lord Baden Powell. The students took part in various activities to mark the day.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school observed International Mother Language Day on campus.

The objective behind celebrating the day was to promote awareness of language and cultural diversity across the world and fostering multilingualism.

The students enthusiastically decorated a bulletin board with vibrant balloons that showcased the different Indian states and greetings written in their vernacular languages. Another Josephian eloquently recited a poem ‘Matribhasha ka Mahatva’. A short film ‘Apni Bhasha Apna Maan’ was also made.

Principal Monica Chawla applauded the students efforts.

AKSIPS Smart School, Chandigarh

The students of Class 1-B of AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 41, Chandigarh, presented a virtual class show on the topic “Community Helpers”. They enacted as community helpers and spoke about the role played by each one to make our living easy healthy and safe.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of AKSIPS-45 Smart School organised various online competitions, such as show-and-tell, fancy dress and dance, to strengthen the students’ verbal and presentation skills.

Principal Jasmine Kalra congratulated the participants.

Ahlcon Public School, Jalandhar

The school conducted a special assembly for primary students to felicitate the participants of story-telling session. It was an interactive session as audience also asked questions during the narration. Participants were judged on the basis of confidence, action and speaking skills. School chairman Vikramjit Ahluwalia appreciated the students’ efforts.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing of the school held a career counselling workshop for Classes 10th & 12th on its premises. Resource person Mayank Aggarwal, manager, academics Bull’s Eye, Chandigarh, told students how to combat exam stress and remain focused and calm during preparation and attempting the exam. Principal Pritinder Kaur wished students success in exam.

St. Soldier's, Mohal

To seek blessings of the Almighty before the commencement of the new academic session and to pray for the success of the students of Classes 10 and 12 in CBSE Board examinations, Sukhmani Sahib Path was recited by the members of the management along with the staff at St Soldiers. Shabad kirtan was recited by the students. The Path is an annual feature of the school, which is always attended by all students with their parents. But keeping in mind the Covid-19 scenario, the event was low profile this time.

