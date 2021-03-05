Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting
Samiraaj of Class 4 of Oakridge International School qualified for pre-nationals (north zone) in sub-youth and youth category in the 10-m air rifle shooting competition, after competing in the state-level competition in February. He bagged a gold medal in the same competition at the district level held in January 2021. Ramanjit Ghuman, principal, Oakridge International School, congratulated him for his achievement at such an early stage of life.
Amity International School, Mohali
The Class 6 students of the school learnt to make their own magnetic compass by magnetising simple needles. They rubbed needles against bar magnets to magnetise them. Later, when they placed the needle on a cork floating over water, one end pointed towards the geographical North Pole and the other end pointed towards the geographical South Pole. Such activities help the students learn scientific concepts in a way which ensures that they are instilled in their brains forever.
BCM School, Chandigarh
A virtual CBSE Hubs of Learning meeting was organised by BCM School, Chandigarh Road, the lead collaborator school.
Principals and coordinators of all member schools participated. DP Guleria, principal of lead collaborator school, appreciated the efforts of coordinators and thanked the principals for their cooperation in making virtual conduct of activities possible even during tough times of the pandemic. The calendar of activities to be conducted in the upcoming academic session was discussed.
Sky World School, Panchkula
Mannat, a student of the school bagged the silver medal at the 32nd Haryana state sub-junior and junior Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship under the sub-junior 29 kg weight category. Director-principal Santosh Bhandari congratulated the student and her family.
