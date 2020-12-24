Punjab school events: Santa distributes gifts at The Learning Station

ht-school

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:42 IST

The Learning Station, a pre-school on Hambran Road, Ludhiana, celebrated Christmas on Wednesday.

The school was decorated with lights and balloons on the occasion. Children visited the school along with their parents and were greeted by Santa there.

Santa gave everyone gifts based on a fun spin the wheel activity. Executive director VK Mehta congratulated the school staff, students, and their parents.

KV students learn about Andhra Pradesh’s culture

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Zirakpur, along with Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirumalgiri, Secunderabad, organised the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme for students of both schools virtually.

Promoting mutual understanding between students of Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, the institutions organised activities wherein students showcased each other’s cultures.Nikita Mishra of KV Zirakpur performed a dance form of Andhra while Neha Kumari of KV, Tirumalgiri, recited a Punjabi poem.

A virtual tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was also organised for the students.

Ramanujan math fest organised

DAV School, BRS Nagar, organised its third Ramanujan festival on December 20 and 21. Students from nine schools of Ludhiana participated in various contest. In role play, Samkit Jain of Police DAV stood first. In chart presentation, Maanvi and Anuroop Kaur of Police DAV won the first prize. In the integrating math with art contest, Navya Minhas of Police DAV stood first. Angad Batra of DAV, BRS Nagar, won the Rubik’s cube competition.

AISSPS pupils take part in quiz based on armed forces

The military literature festival was celebrated at Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School (AISSPS), Chhapar.

Students made charts based on the World Wars and Indo-Pak wars.

The NCC cadets shared their thoughts on military matters.

Harjinder Kaur conducted a quiz contest based on the armed forces. School director Kartar Singh talked about Captain Amarinder Singh’s book ‘Saragarhi and the Defence of the Samana Forts’.

Green Grove observes National Farmers’ Day

The management staff and the students of Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, honoured the farming community of India by observing National Farmers’ Day.

Parneet , Prabhnoor, Dilmanjot, Shavreen, and Parneet Kaur not only shared their views on the indelible role of farmers in our lives but also expressed their gratitude towards the farmers.

Junior students Harveer Singh and Hardik made posters on the theme “No farmer, no food”.

Sacred Heart organises Sarava Dharma Sammelan

Sarava Dharma Sammelan was organised at Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Khanna, Ludhiana.

Representatives of different communities enlightened everyone about unity in diversity.

The purpose of this celebration was to encourage the feeling of common brotherhood/sisterhood and the oneness of God among all.