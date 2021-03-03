IND USA
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, presenting a dance performance during the virtual class show.
A student of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, presenting a dance performance during the virtual class show.
ht school

Punjab school events: St Joseph's students showcase their talents

The school organised a virtual class show students displayed an array of performances.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST

Students of the Primary 1 section of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, showcased their spirit of togetherness through a virtual class show.

The programme commenced with a virtual digital lamp-lighting which was followed by Saraswati/ Ganesh Vandana. The students displayed an array of performances.

They sang group songs, gave dance performances, recited poems, performed magic shows, and staged skits. Recreational innovative art performances were the highlight of the show.

Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts put in by all students.

Doon Public School, Panchkula

The school observed National Science Day. The science faculty organised lectures, demonstrations, quizzes, debates etc. both offline and virtually. The objective behind celebrating the day was to enlighten the youth about contributions made by Dr CV Raman towards science and technology and to inspire them to tread his path.

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The Atal Tinkering Lab at DC Model Senior Secondary School was inaugurated on Tuesday. The lab has been set up with a grant provided by Niti Ayog, government of India. It is fully equipped with ‘do it yourself kit’, electronic and robotic tools, 3D printers and sensors etc. Chief guests Dr Keta Thakkar and Dr Ankan Gupta formally inaugurated the lab.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mohali

A workshop, exclusively for girl students of classes 6 to 12, was conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-area, Zirakpur, to make them understand the importance of health and hygiene, especially during menstruation. The girl students were given demonstrations related to proper use and disposal of sanitary napkins, by representatives of Proctor and Gamble Company.

Sky World School, Panchkula

Aranaya, a student of Sky World School, Panchkula, secured the first position at 32nd Haryana state sub-junior and junior Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo championship under the cadet category. The school management congratulated the student and her family. Several students from various schools competed in this championship that was held from February 26 to 28 at RTC, Ambala Cantonment, Haryana.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Gia Goyal of Class 9 and Shruti Ahuja of Class 10 of the school have been selected for the INSPIRE Awards-MANAK, and have received a financial assistance of 10,000 to develop a prototype. The students will then get an opportunity to prepare models/projects which they will present at the state level exhibition. Principal Nina Pandey congratulated the future innovators and inspired them to keep doing something new and better.

BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

Four students of the school participated in a painting competition organised at NGO’s Mela that was held at Rose Garden in Ludhiana. Anchal Jindal of Class 9 got the second position and won a bicycle as a prize. Shubham Kumar of Class 9 won the appreciation award, books, and a beautiful plant. The staff members of the school congratulated them and lauded their efforts.

Solitaire International School, Panchkula

A virtual sports day was organised for the Kindergarten section the school. The objective was to help students overcome the monotony of online classes. The principal released balloons to declare the sports meet open. A series of fun activities like cup pyramid making, lemon and spoon sit ups and buttoning up the shirt were organised for the tiny tots.

