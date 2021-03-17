Punjab school events: Students take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’
- Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi involving students and teachers to discuss beating the exam stress, was organised on Monday at Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal, Ludhiana.
Students, parents and teachers participated.
Principal of the school, Gauri Chhabra, said that we must come out of our comfort zone and challenge ourselves.
Teaching staff of Gurukul Global School gets Covid vaccine jab
As many as 28 teachers and 25 supporting staff members of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chandigarh, got vaccination for Covid-19 at Civil Hospital, Sector 45, Chandigarh.
The school provided a bus transport facility for all teachers and staff members. The entire process was done under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Khaneja.
The teaching staff and the supporting staff members thanked the school management for taking the initiative.
Drishti School holds webinar on NEP
A webinar on the new education policy (NEP) was organised at Drishti Public School, Ludhiana.
The objective was to make the students and parents aware of the aspects of the new education policy.
Principal Gauri Chhabra moderated the webinar. She explained each section in detail. In the end, the principal said that children should choose the subjects according to their interests.
St Joseph’s students showcase their creativity
Raman House of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised an activity on the theme: Importance of tress for students of Primary 1 block.
Students were asked to express their ideas in different ways. The objective of the activity was to ignite their imagination and creativity.
The young learners displayed their skills through posters, poem recitations, and videos. They were given appreciation cards.
‘Hubs of Learning’ meeting held
A meeting of “Hubs of Learning” was held at Jatindera Greenfield School.
Principals of six renowned schools participated in the meeting which was presided over by principal of the host school, Aneeta Kundra. Discussions were held on all manuals provided by CBSE, practicals discussions, implementation of New Education Policy (NEP), examinations to be held in 2021 and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.
