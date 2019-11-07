Rare solar event: Transit of Mercury on November 11

ht-school

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:11 IST

The sky will put on a stellar show on Monday when Mercury crosses in front of the Sun. Transits of Mercury only happen about 13 times per century. This rare astronomical event won’t be seen from Earth again until 2032. Solar transits happens less than twice a century with Venus, and 13 or 14 times a century with Mercury. The 21st Century will see 14 transits of Mercury. The last Mercury transit was in 2016. Read more about its timings and regions from where it can be observed. And yes, don’t look directly at the Sun with naked eyes.