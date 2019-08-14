e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

Saga of India’s march to freedom

As we gear up for our country’s 73rd Independence Day, here’s a look back at the momentous journey that won us freedom.

ht-school Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Remember the stalwarts whose sacrifices played a significant role in getting us the freedom. (Representational image)
         

As we gear up for our country’s 73rd Independence Day, here’s a look back at the momentous journey that won us freedom. It is also an opportunity to remember the stalwarts whose sacrifices played a significant role in getting us here. 

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:12 IST

